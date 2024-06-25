Razr 50 series: Motorola unveils 2024 flip-style foldable smartphone lineup

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on June 25 unveiled the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, its 2024 flip-style foldable smartphones in the Razr 50 family. Both the models bring major upgrades over the predecessors, including a full-sized cover display on the baseline model and an even bigger cover display and a 2x telephoto camera on the Ultra model. As for the seasonal upgrades, the Ultra model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and the Razr 50 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300x.

While the smartphones have been launched in the brand's home country for now, the global variant of the smartphones are likely to be unveiled soon and are expected to be along the same line as the models launched in China.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Details

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS-4 storage. The flip-style foldable sports a 4-inch fullHD pOLED cover screen of up to 165Hz refresh rate. The display is rated for 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour space with support for HDR10+. When unfolded, the smartphone presents a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED panel of 165 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 3000 nits. The main display supports Dolby Vision HDR.

In the imaging department, the Ultra model gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera that can zoom up to 2x at sensor level for optical zoom quality. As for the front facing camera, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra gets a 32-megapixel shooter in a punch-hole design on the main display. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and gets 45W wired charging support, the phone also supports 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Specifications

Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Cover Display: 4-inch pOLED, 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (2x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

OS: Android 14

Motorola Razr 50: Details

The baseline model in the Razr 50 series features a large 3.6-inch fullHD pOLED cover display of 90Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED foldable panel of 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip and gets up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage options.

For imaging, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, the baseline model gets the same 32MP shooter as the Ultra model. The smartphone is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery and gets support for both wired and wireless charging at 30W and 15W, respectively.

Motorola Razr 50: Specifications