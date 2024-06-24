OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G launch at 7 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord CE4 Lite 5G on June 24. The baseline model in the Nord line-up will be launched at a digital event, which will kick off at 7:00 pm (IST). The event will be livestream on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. You can watch the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G event live stream on the video embedded towards the end of the article.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: What to expect
In a run up to the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 Lite 5G will boast an AMOLED display, 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. Moreover, the company confirmed that the phone will support reverse charging that will allow it to double as a power bank to charge supported accessories using its built-in battery capacity.
While OnePlus has not detailed the specifications, the Nord CE4 Lite 5G is expected to sport an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to boast a dual-speaker system for audio, powered by Dirac. It is expected to be offered in up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Expected specifications
Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear Camera: 50 MP (Sony LYT-600) primary with OIS + 2 MP depth sensor
Front Camera: 16 MP
Battery: 5,500mAh
Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, reverse wired charging support
OS: OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Watch livestream