Samsung launches 3D and 4K OLED Odyssey Gaming Monitors: Price, specs

Samsung has introduced 3D and 4K OLED Odyssey gaming monitors in India. The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) is claimed to be Samsung’s first 27-inch UHD gaming monitor to deliver a glasses-free 3D experience, powered by advanced eye-tracking and a proprietary lenticular lens. The 4K OLED at 240Hz, the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), is claimed to feature Samsung’s first-ever 27-inch 4K OLED display of a 240Hz refresh rate. Samsung has also launched a curved Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.
Here are the details of the newly launched gaming monitors.
Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF), Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), and Odyssey G9 (G91F): Price and availability
- Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF): Rs 127,299
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF): Starting at Rs 91,299
- Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F): Rs 94,099
- Colour: Silver (Odyssey 3D and Odyssey OLED G8), Black (Odyssey G9)
These gaming monitors can be purchased from Samsung’s website, Samsung store, and at select retail stores.
Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF): Details
The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) features a flat IPS display panel with 4K resolution with 178-degree/178-degree viewing angle, a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, and support for HDR10+ gaming. It offers a glasses-free 3D experience and AI 3D video conversion. It consumes 78W of power and weighs 4.7kg.
Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF): Specifications
- Display: 27-inch (16:9 aspect ratio), Flat IPS panel, 4K UHD
- Refresh Rate: Up to 165Hz
- Response Time: 1ms (GTG)
- Colour: 1 billion, 99 per cent sRGB coverage (CIE1931)
- HDR Support: Yes, HDR10 and HDR10+ Gaming
- Screen Features: Anti-glare coating, factory calibrated, HDR certified
- Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync compatible
- Game enhancements: Black equaliser, Virtual AIM point, Ultra-wide game view, picture-in-picture and auto source switch plus supported
- Audio: Dual 5W speakers (2 channels)
- Microphone: Not included
- Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2), 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Hub), 1x USB-B upstream port
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF): Details
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) is offered in two screen sizes, 27-inch and 32-inch. This flat OLED gaming monitor features a 4K UHD resolution, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and HDR10+. Supporting AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, it includes features like Black Equaliser, Core Sync lighting, and Ultra-wide Game View. It also boasts a dynamic cooling system.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF): Specifications
- Display: 27-inch (16:9 aspect ratio), Flat OLED panel, 4K UHD
- Refresh Rate: Up to 240Hz
- Response Time: 0.03 ms (GTG)
- Colour Support: 1 Billion colours, 99 per cent DCI-P3 (CIE1976)
- HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, HDR10+, HDR10+ Gaming
- Quantum Dot Technology: Yes
- Burn-In Warranty: Covered under normal usage (excludes commercial/misuse)
- Game Enhancements: Black Equaliser, Virtual AIM Point, Ultrawide Game View, Super Arena Gaming UX
- Eye Saver Mode: Yes
- Image Size Control: Yes
- Energy Saving Mode: Yes
- Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2), 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-B Upstream, 1x Headphone Jack
Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F): Details
This 49-inch curved gaming monitor offers a 32:9 Dual Quad HD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 1000R curvature. It features a VA panel with VESA DisplayHDR 600, and HDR10+ support. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PIP/PBP modes, and gaming features like Black Equaliser and Virtual AIM Point.
Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F): Specifications
- Display: 49-inch (32:9 aspect ratio), Curved VA Panel, DQHD resolution
- Refresh Rate: Up to 144Hz
- Response Time: 1ms (GTG)
- HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600, HDR10+, HDR10+ Gaming
- Color Support: 1.07 Billion colors, 92 per cent DCI-P3 (CIE1976)
- Gaming Tools: Black Equaliser, Virtual AIM Point, Super Arena Gaming UX
- Eye Saver Mode: Yes
- Image Size Adjustment: Yes
- Energy Saving Mode: Yes
- Windows 11 Certified: Yes
- Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2), 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-B Upstream, 1x Headphone Jack