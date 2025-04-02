Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy wearables may soon offer improved battery life: Details here

Samsung Galaxy wearables may soon offer improved battery life: Details here

Samsung is reportedly aiming to replace the current version, which has an energy density of about 200 watt-hours per litre (Wh/L), with a more advanced variant capable of reaching 360Wh/L

Samsung

Samsung.(Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung might be aiming to use new battery technology in its wearable device line-up that includes Galaxy Watch and Ring. According to a report by 9To5Google, the South Korean consumer electronics maker is planning to do this successfully this year to provide improved ‘energy density’ to its upcoming wearable devices.
 
Samsung reportedly wishes to use ‘all-solid-state batteries’ in wearable devices starting with the next version of the Galaxy Ring, which is expected to launch later this year. These batteries have reportedly achieved higher density and are more flexible in shape compared to current batteries. This will apparently be possible due to the use of solid electrolytes rather than the liquid ones in lithium-ion batteries.  ALSO READ | Google Project Astra: How to share phone's screen, camera with Gemini Live
 
 
Samsung’s new battery technology: What to expect
 
Samsung is reportedly making significant progress in the development of its solid-state battery technology. The current version, which has an energy density of about 200Wh/L, is being upgraded to a more advanced variant capable of reaching around 360Wh/L. This enhanced battery technology is expected to play a key role in improving the performance and life of future wearable devices. According to reports, the upcoming Galaxy Ring may be the first product to show this advancement. 

Also Read

Samsung AI fridges

Samsung's AI-powered fridges can find misplaced phones, adjust aircons

HCLTech

HCLTech selected as design partner under Samsung's SAFE programme

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Samsung's XR glasses to include lens projection similar to Meta Ray-Ban

Han Jong hee

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63 after cardiac arrest

Samsung

Govt slaps Samsung with $601 million tax demand for telecom imports

Although questions remain about whether putting this new battery into the Galaxy Ring would be cost-effective, Samsung is said to be planning a wider introduction of the technology in its other wearables. The company is expected to add the upgraded solid-state battery into future Galaxy Buds models as early as 2026, followed by its inclusion in the Galaxy Watch line-up in 2027. While Samsung has not officially confirmed these plans, it previously hinted at intentions to invest in mass production infrastructure for this battery innovation, showing its long-term commitment.
 
The Galaxy Ring featuring this next-generation battery could potentially launch as early as the fourth quarter of 2025, positioning it as a key product for showing Samsung’s advancements in battery efficiency and miniaturisation.
 

More From This Section

Project Astra

Google Project Astra: How to share phone's screen, camera with Gemini Live

Google Messages

Google Messages may soon get features for improved group chat experience

flipkart

India's tech startups worth $100 billion seen seeking IPOs by 2027

Vivo X200s (Source: Vivo China)

Vivo X200s design revealed ahead of launch this month: Take a look

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Consumer electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon