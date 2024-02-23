Stuffcool launches Jetset, Nomad charging adapter duo for people on-the-go

Home-grown technology accessories brand Stuffcool on Friday launched a pair of universal made-in-India charging accessories – the Jetset and Nomad. The Jetset is a universal adapter priced at Rs 1,899, and the Nomad is a 102W GaN charger priced at Rs 4,299. Both feature intelligent safety layers, including smart IC with auto detect protocol for safety against overvoltage, over-temperature, short-circuit, and surges. The Jetset and the Nomad are available on Stuffcool official website and select offline stores.
Stuff Jetset: Features
The Jetset adapter features built-in pins for US, UK, EU, and Australia charging sockets. Besides normal AC socket, the Jetset has a USB type-C PD20W port and a 18W QC3.0 Type A port for charging iPhones, Android phones, and other personal devices. Additionally, the Jetset features an easy push-to-drag mechanism to use the four built-in plugs. The Jetset can charge up to three devices at a time. It boasts a child proof shutter along with fuse protection.
Jetset: Power Output
- Type-C: 20W
- USB A :18W
- Type-C + USB A: Max 15W
Nomad: Features
The Nomad is a GaN charger, featuring up to 102W power output and three USB ports. Like the Jetset, the Nomads has three interchangeable plugs for India, UK, EU charging sockets and a foldable pin for USA sockets. The Nomad supports PPS charging or Samsung fast charging and also provides 45W fast Charging 2.0 to flagship Samsung devices such S24 ultra/S23 ultra. For Macbooks and laptops it supports a 100W Type-C port.
Nomad: Power Output
- Type-C1/C2: 100W
- USB A: 18W
- Type-C1 + Type-C2: 95W
- Type-C1 + USB A: 83W
- Type-C2 + USB A: 15W
- Type-C1 + (Type-C2 + USB A): 102W