Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 with large display, aluminium case unveiled: Details

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Fit 3, its entry-level health-and-fitness tracker. The announcement, however, is not global but currently limited to the Philippines market only. In a blogpost on its Philippines newsroom, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Fit 3 will be available from February 23 in select markets. The fitness band features an aluminium frame and comes in grey, silver and pink gold colour options.

Although the company has not announced regions where the Galaxy Fit 3 will be available, the fitness band is currently not listed on the Samsung India e-store. It essentially means India is not among the select markets that are getting the Galaxy Fit 3 starting from February 23. However, the availability is expected to expand to more regions in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 band sports a 1.6-inch rectangular AMOLED display (256x402 resolution) in vertical orientation. The fitness band has 16MB RAM and 256MB on-board storage. It is powered by a 208mAh battery, which the company said could last for up to 13 days on a single charge. The list of sensors included on the fitness tracker are accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and light sensor.

As for the health-related features, the Galaxy Fit 3 offers sleep monitoring functionality with tracking user’s sleep patterns, snoring detection, and blood oxygen level monitoring. Additionally, the fitness band supports over 100 workout modes including running, elliptical, rowing machine, pool swim, and more. These features are aided by a 5ATM rating and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

In terms of safety features, the Galaxy Fit 3 supports Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. With Fall detection enabled, the band gives users the option to call emergency services. The Emergency SOS feature allows users to send an SOS immediately by pressing the side button five times.

Users can also use the Galaxy Fit 3 as a mobile controller, with the band having the option for controlling the smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers. It can also control media on the connected device.