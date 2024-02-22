Sensex (    %)
                        
iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India: Know price, specs and introductory offers

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations at Rs 35,999 onwards

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on February 22 launched in India the Neo 9 Pro. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro if offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configurations. It will be available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colours with dual-tone vegan leather finish on the former and single-tone on the latter. Below are the details:
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Price and variant
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 35,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Availability and offers
Customers who had pre-booked the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which started from February 8, can now purchase the smartphone from iQOO e-store or e-commerce platform Amazon India. Open sale for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants will commence from February 23, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available from March 21.
As for the introductory offers, iQOO is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals, applicable to existing Vivo and iQOO smartphone owners. For customers with smartphones from other brands, iQOO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1260 × 2800 resolution, 144Hz refresh rates, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and iQOO Q1
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP OIS (Sony IMX920) + 8MP (ultra-wide-angle)
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5160 mAh, 120W charging
  • OS: FunTouch OS 14 (Android 14)
  • Durability: IP54

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

