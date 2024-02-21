OnePlus unveils Watch 2, launch set for February 26 at MWC: Details here

OnePlus has unveiled the Watch 2, its second-generation smartwatch, which is set to launch globally on February 26 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. The smartwatch is available for pre-reserve in India at Rs 99, exclusively on the company's official website. OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 and bundling OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones for free for pre-reserve pass holders on purchase of the Watch 2.

"After a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the OnePlus Watch 1, the Watch 2 re-emerged, and we are more confident than ever about this product. This confidence is not unfounded, it's built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities,” said Kinder Liu, COO and President, OnePlus. “Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from "Flagship Killer" to "Ecosystem builder". It will provide you with experience that's not just improved, but transformed."

OnePlus Watch 2: Details





READ: OnePlus Watch 2 silhouette shows circular dial, crown, and button: Details OnePlus said that the Watch 2 has taken design inspiration from the OnePlus 12 series smartphones. The smartwatch features a circular dial, reminiscent of the smartphone’s rear camera module. The OnePlus Watch 2 features a stainless-steel chassis and a sapphire-crystal watch face that, the company said, provides a luxurious feel and durability. The smartwatch will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colourways.

On the battery front, the company said that the OnePlus Watch 2 will offer up to 100-hours of battery life in Smart Mode.

OnePlus Watch 2: Expected specification