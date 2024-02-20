Samsung announces Galaxy Book4 series pricing, opens pre-book in India

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 series are now available for pre-booking in India. The series encompasses three laptops; the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360. All three models are now available for pre-book on Samsung’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and at select retail stores.
As for the introductory offers, Samsung is offering up to Rs 10,000 discount on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on trade-in deals. The company is also offering a discount of Rs 8,000 on pre-booking a Galaxy Book 4 model on Samsung’s website during the Live Commerce event, which is starting on February 20.
Galaxy Book4 Series: Price
- Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Rs 1,63,990 onwards
- Galaxy Book4 Pro: Rs 1,49,990 onwards
- Galaxy Book4 360: Rs 1,14,990 onwards
Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Specification
- Display: 16-inch, WQXGA+ (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (touch screen)
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra7
- GPU: Intel Arc
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB / 1TB
- Battery: 76Wh, 65W charging
- Weight: 1.66 kg
- Colour: Moonstone Gray
Galaxy Book4 Pro: Specification
- Display: 16 inch/14 inch, WQXGA+ (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (touch screen)
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra7 / Intel Core Ultra5
- GPU: Intel Arc
- RAM: 16/32GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB / 1TB
- Battery: 16-inch – 76Wh, 14-inch – 63Wh, 65W charging
- Weight: 1.56kg- 16-inch, 1.23kg- 14-inch
- Colour: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver
Galaxy Book4 360: Specification
- Display: 15.6 inch, FHD (1920x1080) Super AMOLED (touch screen)
- Processor: Intel Core 7/ Core 5
- GPU: Intel Iris Xe
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 512GB / 1TB
- Battery: 68Wh, 65W battery
- Weight: 1.46 kg
- Colour: Gray