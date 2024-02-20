Samsung announces Galaxy Book4 series pricing, opens pre-book in India

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 series are now available for pre-booking in India. The series encompasses three laptops; the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360. All three models are now available for pre-book on Samsung’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and at select retail stores.

As for the introductory offers, Samsung is offering up to Rs 10,000 discount on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on trade-in deals. The company is also offering a discount of Rs 8,000 on pre-booking a Galaxy Book 4 model on Samsung’s website during the Live Commerce event, which is starting on February 20.

Galaxy Book4 Series: Price

Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Rs 1,63,990 onwards

Galaxy Book4 Pro: Rs 1,49,990 onwards

Galaxy Book4 360: Rs 1,14,990 onwards

Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Specification

Display: 16-inch, WQXGA+ (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (touch screen)

Processor: Intel Core Ultra7

GPU: Intel Arc

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB / 1TB

Battery: 76Wh, 65W charging

Weight: 1.66 kg

Colour: Moonstone Gray

Galaxy Book4 Pro: Specification

Display: 16 inch/14 inch, WQXGA+ (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (touch screen)

Processor: Intel Core Ultra7 / Intel Core Ultra5

GPU: Intel Arc

RAM: 16/32GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB / 1TB

Battery: 16-inch – 76Wh, 14-inch – 63Wh, 65W charging

Weight: 1.56kg- 16-inch, 1.23kg- 14-inch

Colour: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Galaxy Book4 360: Specification