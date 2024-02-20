Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Samsung announces Galaxy Book4 series pricing, opens pre-book in India

open for all three models in the series - Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 360

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 series are now available for pre-booking in India. The series encompasses three laptops; the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360. All three models are now available for pre-book on Samsung’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and at select retail stores.
As for the introductory offers, Samsung is offering up to Rs 10,000 discount on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on trade-in deals. The company is also offering a discount of Rs 8,000 on pre-booking a Galaxy Book 4 model on Samsung’s website during the Live Commerce event, which is starting on February 20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Galaxy Book4 Series: Price
  • Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Rs 1,63,990 onwards
  • Galaxy Book4 Pro: Rs 1,49,990 onwards
  • Galaxy Book4 360: Rs 1,14,990 onwards
Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Specification
  • Display: 16-inch, WQXGA+ (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (touch screen)
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra7
  • GPU: Intel Arc
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 76Wh, 65W charging
  • Weight: 1.66 kg
  • Colour: Moonstone Gray
Galaxy Book4 Pro: Specification
  • Display: 16 inch/14 inch, WQXGA+ (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (touch screen)
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra7 / Intel Core Ultra5
  • GPU: Intel Arc
  • RAM: 16/32GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 16-inch – 76Wh, 14-inch – 63Wh, 65W charging
  • Weight: 1.56kg- 16-inch, 1.23kg- 14-inch
  • Colour: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver
Galaxy Book4 360: Specification
  • Display: 15.6 inch, FHD (1920x1080) Super AMOLED (touch screen)
  • Processor: Intel Core 7/ Core 5
  • GPU: Intel Iris Xe
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 68Wh, 65W battery
  • Weight: 1.46 kg
  • Colour: Gray

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know everything about Galaxy AI features here

Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

HONOR X9b 5G smartphone launched in India: Check price, introductory offers

Motorola launches Moto g04 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

HP unveils Envy Move all-in-one PC in India: Know specs, price, and more

HTech to debut HONOR X9b 5G smartphone in India on Feb 15: What to expect

Samsung brings Galaxy AI features to Galaxy Buds 2, 2 Pro and FE earphones

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Electronics Samsung India Technology gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon