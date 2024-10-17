Business Standard
Versuni launches new range of Philips Air Purifiers: Check price, features

Versuni launches new range of Philips Air Purifiers: Check price, features

The new range of Philips Air Purifiers are now available for purchase on the official Philips Domestic Appliances website and at select retail and online stores

Harsh Shivam
Oct 17 2024

Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, has launched its new range of air purifiers in India. The new Philips Air Purifier range includes the 3200, 4200 Pro, 900 Mini, and 900 Mini Wi-Fi models. The company stated that these air purifiers blend power and efficiency with modern aesthetics to meet various user requirements while maintaining a quiet and clean environment.

Philips Air Purifier range: Price and availability

  • Philips Air Purifier 3200: Rs 22,995
  • Philips Air Purifier 4200 Pro: Rs 27,995
  • Philips Air Purifier 900 Mini: Rs 9,995
  • Philips Air Purifier 900 Mini Wi-Fi: Rs 11,995
The new Philips Air Purifiers are available for purchase on the official Philips Domestic Appliances website and across major offline and online channels.
 

Philips Air Purifier range: Details

The new air purifier range features 360-degree open structure design, featuring a double fan technology that the company said improves air purification efficiency. Versuni said the new range of Philips air purifiers, except the pro model, is equipped with a three-layer filtration system that captures up to 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.003 microns. In the pro mode, there is a four-layer filtration system with twice the carbon filters compared to one in non-pro models.

The company stated that the fans within the air purifiers feature a SilentWings blade design, inspired by the wings of an owl. This design operates at maximum power with 50 per cent less noise than standard designs.

These air purifiers can be controlled remotely through the Air+ smartphone app and also feature a ring light that doubles as ambient lighting.

Philips Air Purifier 3200
  • Compact size
  • Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 520 cmh
  • 30 per cent quieter than its predecessor
  • Three-layer HEPA NanoProtect purification
  • Supports connection with the Air+ companion app
Philips Air Purifier 4200 Pro
  • Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 600 cmh
  • 30 per cent quieter than its predecessor
  • Four-layer filtration, including a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect, and a double active carbon layer
  • Supports connection with the Air+ companion app
Philips Air Purifier 900 Mini and Mini Wi-Fi
  • Clean Air Delivery Rate of 250 cmh
  • Quiet sleep mode for low noise
  • Three-layer HEPA NanoProtect purification
  • Supports connection with the Air+ companion app (only on the 900 Mini Wi-Fi model)

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

