57% Indian consumers prefer AI tools over human interaction, shows data

Around 57 per cent Indian consumers prefer using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools rather than engaging in human interaction while looking for products and services online, findings of a recent Adobe survey reveal.

However, human interaction remains a top choice when considering aspects of decision-making, customer support, and returns or cancellations, said the survey.

The research, titled Adobe's State of Digital Customer Experience report done in collaboration with Oxford economics, found that around 59 per cent Indians do not feel positive about buying from a brand that isn't transparent about the use of their personal data.