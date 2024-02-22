Sensex (    %)
                        
57% Indian consumers prefer AI tools over human interaction, shows data

Human interaction remains a top choice when considering aspects of decision-making, customer support, and returns or cancellations, said the survey

Ashutosh Mishra
Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Around 57 per cent Indian consumers prefer using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools rather than engaging in human interaction while looking for products and services online, findings of a recent Adobe survey reveal. 

However, human interaction remains a top choice when considering aspects of decision-making, customer support, and returns or cancellations, said the survey.
The research, titled Adobe's State of Digital Customer Experience report done in collaboration with Oxford economics, found that around 59 per cent Indians do not feel positive about buying from a brand that isn't transparent about the use of their personal data.
Key trends:

Mere 15% Indian brands are leveraging generative AI to enhance customer experience (CX) initiatives compared to 18% globally.

41% of Indian brands are seeing CX as a business priority today.

87% of Indian brands are prioritising CX enhancements over other business goals.

76% of brands already have or will pilot GenAI solutions to support CX.

Overall, 53% of Indian brands want to improve GenAI capabilities in the next 12 months.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

