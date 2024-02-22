Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian consumers look for AI services but fear unethical use of data: Adobe

Although currently lagging, 76 percent of Indian brands already have or will adopt generative AI solutions within the next 12 months, Adobe noted in its report

AI, Artificial Intelligence, Word of the Year, Collins Dictionary

Artificial Intelligence

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Indian consumers would choose AI-powered tools or services over human interaction, according to Adobe’s State of Digital Customer Experience report. The report stated that 57 per cent of Indian consumers will choose AI-powered services for better customer experience. It is higher than the global average, which stands at 39 per cent, according to the report. For more complex tasks such as seeking customer support or requesting returns and cancellation, however, a majority will still choose to seek help from an individual.
This is in stark contrast to the number of brands that are leveraging generative AI to enhance customer experience. According to the report, only 15 per cent of Indian brands have utilised the potential of AI to enhance customer experience initiatives, which is less than the global average of 18 per cent. In addition to this, brands based in Europe and the US are twice as likely to have a dedicated budget and internal usage policies for AI integration.
Although, Indian brands are trailing in utilising innovations in the field of AI, this might change soon. Adobe in its report predicts that 53 per cent of Indian brands are committed to improving their generative AI capabilities, whereas, 76 per cent of brands already have or will adopt generative AI solutions within the next 12 months. This does not come as a surprise as 41 per cent of Indian companies have customer experience as their priority while 87 per cent are prioritising it over other business goals, according to the report.
Brand says that consumer’s reluctance in sharing data is the biggest barrier for them that will hinder the adoption of AI for more personalised experience. The report states that a majority of people who participated in the survey said that they will stop or consider not buying from a brand that does not offer transparency about their data usage.
Although most Indians wish to have more AI-integration into the services, 65 per cent believe that brands will collect excess data and 56 per cent say that the AI tools offered by brands will not meet the ethical standards.

Topics : artifical intelligence Indian companies Indian brands Adobe Research

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

