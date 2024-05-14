Adobe Experience Platform apps to be available in India by year end

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers in the country via a data centre by the end of the calendar year, the company said on Tuesday.
The move will help Adobe Experience Platform-based applications' users to store their data locally as well as reduce latency in accessing them, it said.
"Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year. This will deliver on local data residency requirements and improve performance through lower latency," the company said in a statement.
"Generative AI is driving a foundational shift in the relationship between brands and their customers in India, marking this as the era for businesses to drive profitable growth while delivering new digital experiences," Adobe India Vice-President and Managing Director Prativa Mohapatra said.
The company said it has seen an increase in demand for Adobe Experience Platform-based applications from customers across banking financial services and insurance, telecom, manufacturing, and retail segments.
India is among the company's fastest-growing markets, with customers, including Air India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors, and MakeMyTrip.
"We are excited to meet their hyper-growth requirements with the availability of Adobe Experience Platform-based applications,hosted via an India-based data centre," Mohapatra said.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

