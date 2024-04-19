Business Standard
Adobe Express mobile app with AI tools powered by Firefly model launched

Adobe Express is a content creation app available on both Android and iOS devices. It has been upgraded to feature generative AI features such as Text to Image, Generative Fill, and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

US-based software giant Adobe has launched the new Express mobile app with artificial intelligence features powered by its Firefly AI model. The new Adobe Express mobile app boasts AI features such as Text to Image, Text to Template, Generative fill, and more.
The new Adobe Express mobile app is now available for free worldwide on both Android and iOS devices through Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. New users are required to create an Adobe Express account within the app to explore and use the features, and existing users can sign in using their Adobe account. Data from the previous version is currently not available on the new app. However, Adobe allows data migration or the option to return to the previous version of the app.
Adobe Express: What is new
Text to Image on Adobe Express
Text to Image: Users can generate images from prompts in the form of text.
Text to Template: Similar to Text to Images, users can use text prompts to generate a specific type of editable template for social media posts, flyers, posters, and more. It uses a combination of text fonts available, stock photos, and AI-generated images and pictures to create a template as per requirement.
Text Effect: The Adobe Express mobile app will allow users to edit messages, articles, headlines, and more using AI-generated styles.
Generative Fill: Users can remove an unwanted object or a subject within an image and then fill out the space with generative AI using text prompts.
Quick Actions: Users can edit, resize, and remove backgrounds from images and videos using the Quick Actions feature. It also allows generating QR codes with a click.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

