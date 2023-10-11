close
Sensex (0.75%)
66577.20 + 497.84
Nifty (0.74%)
19835.70 + 145.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.28%)
5954.55 + 75.10
Nifty Midcap (1.05%)
40710.15 + 424.65
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
44569.60 + 209.45
Heatmap

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Day 4: Sofas and home theatres to buy

Amazon offers different categories of products at huge discounts during its great Indian Festival sale. Here, you can buy the best L-shaped sofas and home theatres to enhance the look of your house

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is on, and people are leveraging this opportunity to buy things they want or need. They are buying products at huge discounts from Amazon sales. 

Amazon is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms offering thousands of products to millions of people across the world. The platform started the Great Indian Festival Sale on October 8, 2023, and this is the fourth day of the sale, where they are offering home theatres, water purifiers, sofas and more.

Here we have brought you a list of some products that you can buy at heavy discounts. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Sofas

The e-commerce platform is offering L-shape sofa sets at 80 per cent discounts. 

Amazon Brand L-Shape Sofa Set

In case you are looking for an L-shape sofa set, which can easily fit six seats with durable fabric, then Amazon bought you the Solimo brand from Amazon, which offers high-quality blue fabric that won't fade over. 
Amazon is offering this L-shaped sofa at a price of Rs 27,499, which would allow you to save around 35 per cent. 

Sleepyhead Yolo - 5-Seater LHS L-Shape Sofa Set

Amazon has this another great offer for you if you are looking for a L-shape sofa set at a discount of 32 per cent. The Sleepyhead sofa gives you a unique Avocado Green shade which looks fashionable. The sofa has 5 seats and excellent durability. This will make your home look more elegant and beautiful with the Sofa. The Sofa is available at Rs 29,039.

Casacomfort Syria L Shape Sofa Set

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers another great L-shaped sofa. This Casacomfort Syria L-shaped sofa set has 8 seating capacity, which is perfect to help you accommodate your guests easily. The Sofa includes a table as well placed in front of the sofa. Amazon is offering this sofa at Rs 26,992.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Home Theatres

Here's the list of Home theatres Amazon is offering at a huge discount

Sony HT-A9 A Series Premium Home Theatre System 

If you are looking for a cinematic sound experience at home, then Amazon has some good deals for you. You can buy Sony's HT-A9 A series premium home theatre with revolutionary 360-degree spatial sound mapping technology. You can take this home at a discounted price of Rs 1,34,900.

Also Read

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

Amazon Great Festival sale starts soon, check dates, discounts and more

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Addictive, lures kids to destructive social media habits: Utah sues TikTok

Google's Pichai decried bad 'optics' of search engine deal with Apple

Apple updates iPhone 12 software to address France's radiation testing

Spotify to restrict features in free tier to boost subscriptions in India

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Day 2: Smart TVs, Smartwatches to buy

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Home Theatre System

Sony's home theatre for the ultimate entertainment package that transforms your room into a cinematic experience, giving a vibrant sound that touches every corner of your home. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering this product at a 29 per cent discount and it is priced at Rs 24,880.

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar

If you are looking for an affordable home theatre that will not only fit your home but fill your house with its awesome sound effects. Amazon is giving 53 per cent off on this home theatre, and it is available at Rs 6,998. 
Topics : Amazon India Amazon Great India Sale Amazon festival spending festive season sale

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITCS Q2 previewGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG Playing 11

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon