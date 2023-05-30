After staggered rollout, BGMI now playable for all users in India: Krafton

South Korean game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that its mobile video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now fully available to play for all Android and iOS users in India. The company said that after a staggered rollout that began on May 29, all users could now access the game.
The rollout had been done in a staggered manner so that players could login in phases for seamless on-boarding, said the company in a statement. BGMI had been rolled out to users with its 2.5 update. Krafton said that BGMI is now available for download from Google Play Store for Android and Apple App store for iPhones.
Krafton has capped the playtime to three hours for users who are under the age of 18 and six hours for the rest. Parental verification and spending limits for minors continue to be a part of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India is Krafton’s Indian iteration of its popular battle-royale title PUBG Mobile.
The government had banned PUBG in India on Sep 2, 2020. Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021. BGMI was also removed from the app stores in India in June last year by the government citing security risks. Battlegrounds Mobile India had over 100 million cumulative users shortly after a year it was launched.