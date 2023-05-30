close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

After staggered rollout, BGMI now playable for all users in India: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been rolled out to users in India with its 2.5 update. The game is now available to play for Android and iOS users in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Photo: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that its mobile video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now fully available to play for all Android and iOS users in India. The company said that after a staggered rollout that began on May 29, all users could now access the game.
The rollout had been done in a staggered manner so that players could login in phases for seamless on-boarding, said the company in a statement. BGMI had been rolled out to users with its 2.5 update. Krafton said that BGMI is now available for download from Google Play Store for Android and Apple App store for iPhones.

Krafton has capped the playtime to three hours for users who are under the age of 18 and six hours for the rest. Parental verification and spending limits for minors continue to be a part of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India is Krafton’s Indian iteration of its popular battle-royale title PUBG Mobile.
The government had banned PUBG in India on Sep 2, 2020. Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021. BGMI was also removed from the app stores in India in June last year by the government citing security risks. Battlegrounds Mobile India had over 100 million cumulative users shortly after a year it was launched.

Also Read

Battleground Mobile India set to make comeback, confirms developer Krafton

One Impression raises $10 mn in series A led by South Korean firm KRAFTON

Fifa World Cup: Korea through to last 16; Uruguay go out even after winning

Fifa World Cup, BRA vs KOR Highlights: Brazil into qf courtesy easy 4-1 win

Hockey World Cup Day 5 Highlights: BEL, GER play 2-2 draw; KOR beat JPN 2-1

Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch at introductory price of Rs 3,499

Samsung plans to develop chips for XR devices, unveil a new XR headset

MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

Amazon UK trains virtual assistant 'Alexa' to offer advice on periods

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Topics : Playerunknown's Battleground Battlegrounds Mobile gaming market BS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

After staggered rollout, BGMI now playable for all users in India: Krafton

Photo: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)
2 min read

Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch at introductory price of Rs 3,499

Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch (Photo: Crossbeats)
1 min read

Samsung plans to develop chips for XR devices, unveil a new XR headset

Samsung
2 min read

MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

HP Pavilion x360 review: Modest 2-in-1 laptop good for basic everyday use

HP Pavilion x360
4 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon