Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is reportedly developing a dedicated application for Apple iPads. Following the recent launch of WhatsApp for iPads, it now appears likely that Meta could introduce a native version of Instagram for iPad. According to 9to5Mac, Meta is working on an iPadOS-specific version of the app optimised for larger displays.
A 9to5Mac report citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that Meta is now “full steam ahead” in its development of an Instagram application for Apple’s tablet. Gurman noted, “I’m told that employees on the Meta Platforms Inc. campus are actively testing Instagram for the iPad and that development work is full steam ahead. I would expect it to be released this year if all goes to plan.”
Instagram for iPad: What to expect
- Optimised user interface: The app is expected to feature enhanced display scaling tailored for the iPad’s larger screen, incorporating a refined layout that makes better use of the tablet’s aspect ratio.
- Improved multitasking support: The native version will likely support iPadOS features such as Split View, facilitating easier navigation and improved interaction while multitasking with other applications.
- Exclusive layout options: The app may include design elements or interface modes exclusive to iPad, enhancing the overall experience.
- Upgraded Reels and video browsing: Users may benefit from smoother scrolling and enhanced video playback performance, with a more immersive, cinematic Reels experience in full-screen mode.
Currently, iPad users can only access Instagram through the iPhone version of the app, which is not optimised for the tablet interface. This results in a stretched layout and subpar user experience, forcing users to rely on a zoomed-in iPhone app lacking features tailored for larger displays. Although specific details about the upcoming iPad version remain limited, the dedicated app is expected to deliver an interface that better aligns with tablet usage.