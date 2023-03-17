Is AI out to take your job or simplify it? Tech cos insist it is the latter

Google revealed a big advancement in artificial intelligence, stating it will deploy a significant update to Workspace and integrate its generative AI models into almost every aspect of its productivity suite.

While Google Workspace is launching new AI-powered services, Google Cloud and MakerSuite will now provide generative AI to developers and companies. While using Google docs and Gmail, users will be able to use generative AI capabilities that help with writing, as a result of the new innovation.

Generative AI is a big rage these days, and big tech is scrambling to incorporate the technology into its services. Dataprot estimates that 37 per cent of companies and organisations use AI in some form or the other. Less than 15 per cent use AI capabilities in their work while investing nine out of ten in AI technologies.

After rumours that Microsoft intended to include ChatGPT-like AI into its Office productivity tools, Google has too ramped up its AI ammunition. Several tech giants outside of these two are investing significantly in AI.

and the future of healthcare

Apple has built machine learning into every area of technology over the past 2-3 years, from the iPhone to the Homepod. In order to advance ML, Apple has taken advantage of its AI skills to update and enhance features on its devices by differentiating between an iPad user's palm or an Apple pencil's touch, keeping track of users' usage patterns to maximise battery life, or even using advanced health capabilities. Electrocardiogram technology has recently been added to Apple Watches, and may one day be used to catch people with weak heart pumps.

Mayo Clinic's use of this cutting-edge AI has sparked research into the possibility of applying this type of data to identify people with weak heart pumps to reduce risks and quickly implement preventive measures for those whose symptoms aren't apparent. Given how wearable technology and health are becoming entwined, it will be interesting to watch what additional health functions Apple adds to their Apple Watches.

Microsoft charting a new course through OpenAI

Microsoft launched Microsoft 365 Copilot on Thursday, which incorporates AI into programmes including Word, Outlook, Teams, and Excel. To help employees automate or expedite some of their more routine work, the AI assistant blends natural language processing, built on OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, with Microsoft Office tools and capabilities. With the intention of testing and fine-tuning the software, Copilot is now making its premiere with 20 enterprise customers. In the upcoming months, Microsoft says it plans to make it accessible to its bigger user base. It omitted information on whether the capabilities would incur additional costs.

The action comes after the launch of the updated version of the company's search engine Bing, which incorporates the conversational AI tool, ChatGPT. Available separately on ChatGPT Plus is OpenAI's GPT-4, which debuted on Tuesday (a paid version of ChatGPT). It is the fourth to join the GPT family.

Amazon Web Services and AI computing

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a pioneer in cloud computing, provides both consumer- and business-focused (AI) products and services, and many of its expert AI capabilities build on those found in consumer products.

Amazon’s Alexa was the tech biggie’s emergence into the AI space. Lex, a professional version of Alexa, Polly, which converts text into speech, and Rekognition, an image recognition service, are among AWS's main AI offerings. Also, the business holds an AI invention competition with cash rewards of up to $500,000.

IBM and the future of business

Watson is AI for the workplace. With Watson, organisations can easily forecast decisions, have ease in automation, and utilise staff time in a more unique way.

The Watson portfolio is made to make it simple for you to use data from many sources, believe the suggestions and forecasts made by your AI models, and quickly gain additional value from AI. Whether it's tools for creating your own models, ready-made apps to speed up time to value, or access to a strong network of partners across many industries, Watson gives you access to the most comprehensive portfolio of AI capabilities for business.

In the next three years, 80% of corporations intend to invest in companies, according to Forbes research. However, experts have cautioned that systems like ChatGPT that use generative AI may cause issues since they occasionally misread the text, get facts wrong, or even produce nonsensical information.

It is also advisable not to share private information with generative AI tools since those tools might use that information to train their own technology.