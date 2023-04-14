close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

To reduce carbon footprint, Apple commits to 100% recycled cobalt by 2030

Tech companies around the world are facing criticism for their alleged complicity in the tragic deaths of children who are forced to work in cobalt mines located in Democratic Republic of Congo

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple Inc, Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple announced on Thursday that it is committed to using 100 per cent recycled cobalt batteries by 2025. The development comes as a part of the company's ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its products before 2030.
In addition to this, the tech giant declared that it plans to start using recycled rare earth elements for magnets used in its devices, according to a report in Mint. Moreover, its in-house team designed printed circuit boards that will utilise recycled tin soldering and gold plating.

In order to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire supply chain and product life cycle by 2030, Apple is working to ramp up its sustainability efforts. In a recent announcement, the tech giant said that it has doubled its financial pledge to a fund established two years ago to invest in projects aimed at cutting carbon emissions.
Notably, tech companies around the world are facing criticism for their alleged complicity in the tragic deaths of children who are forced to work in cobalt mines located in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It is important to note that cobalt is a crucial component in the batteries used in many consumer electronics, and the demand for cobalt by consumer electronics manufacturers has led to the exploitation of child labour in the DRC, a Mint report said.

Also Read

Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD

Parliament passes bill to mandate use of renewable energy, carbon trading

Tamil Nadu to achieve carbon neutrality before India's 2070 target: Stalin

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

No violation of net neutrality in network slicing, find Trai, DoT

China's semiconductor imports drop 23% as US, India bolster manufacturing

Indian space tech firm designs chip to track school buses, weapons systems

Govt to spend $200 million on AI, build better e-governance apps: Minister

WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details

11.3% women use payment apps, 6.1% active on gaming apps in India: Report

Topics : Apple Inc | Carbon emissions | lithium ion | Lithium battery | renewable enrgy | recycling | Metal Recycling Policy | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon