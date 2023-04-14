To reduce carbon footprint, Apple commits to 100% recycled cobalt by 2030



In addition to this, the tech giant declared that it plans to start using recycled rare earth elements for magnets used in its devices, according to a report in Mint. Moreover, its in-house team designed printed circuit boards that will utilise recycled tin soldering and gold plating. Apple announced on Thursday that it is committed to using 100 per cent recycled cobalt batteries by 2025. The development comes as a part of the company's ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its products before 2030.



Notably, tech companies around the world are facing criticism for their alleged complicity in the tragic deaths of children who are forced to work in cobalt mines located in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In order to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire supply chain and product life cycle by 2030, Apple is working to ramp up its sustainability efforts. In a recent announcement, the tech giant said that it has doubled its financial pledge to a fund established two years ago to invest in projects aimed at cutting carbon emissions.

It is important to note that cobalt is a crucial component in the batteries used in many consumer electronics, and the demand for cobalt by consumer electronics manufacturers has led to the exploitation of child labour in the DRC, a Mint report said.