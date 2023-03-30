close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

In a report published on March 26, GS economists predicted that 18 per cent of work globally could be computerised

Business Standard New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence could automate as many as 300 million full-time jobs around the world, according to a report by CNN. It quotes a report by Goldman Sachs' (GS) economists. The report said platforms like ChatGPT are based on artificial intelligence (AI) and may play a significant role in such a transition.
In a report published on March 26, GS economists predicted that 18 per cent of work globally could be computerised. The effects of this automation would be felt most in advanced economies.

The GS report added that white-collar workers appear to be more at risk than manual labourers. Elaborating on the professions most likely to be affected, GS experts have predicted that administrative workers and lawyers are expected to have the greatest impact. On the other hand, physically demanding or outdoor work such as construction and repair work is unlikely to be affected by advances in AI.
CNN quoted GS estimates approximately two-thirds of current jobs in the United States and Europe "are exposed to some degree of AI automation," and up to a quarter of all work could be overtaken by AI completely.

The GS economists wrote in the report that if generative artificial intelligence "delivers on its promised capabilities, the labour market could face significant disruption," CNN reported. The term "generative artificial intelligence" refers to the technology behind ChatGPT, the chatbot that has gained immense popularity in recent months.
The developers of the ChatGPT released its latest version, GPT-4, this month. The report said that early users of the platform have found it impressive. It can simplify codes and quickly create a website, among other capabilities. The report added that the latest version of the bot could pass tough exams with high marks.

Also Read

GPT-4: Everything about the OpenAI's newly introduced large language model

What is an Impact Player? All you need to know about BCCI's new rule

Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs

Nifty to reach 20,500 by end-2023, implying 12% price return: Goldman Sachs

Fiscal deficit in FY24 may be capped at 5.9%, says Goldman Sachs

Microsoft to bring advertisements to its new AI-powered Bing chat

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

WWDC 2023: Apple may debut mixed-reality headset at developers conference

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

HP Inc introduces lineup of 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work


GS economists also said that technological innovation that initially displaced the workforce also creates new opportunities in the long run. They added while workplaces may shift, widespread adoption of AI could ultimately result in increased productivity. The GS report said that AI may boost global GDP by 7 per cent annually over a 10-year period.
Topics : Artificial intelligence | Goldman Sachs | Artificial Intelligence in health | CNN | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Microsoft announces to bring ads to its new AI-powered Bing chat

Microsoft
2 min read

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Google, alphabet
2 min read

WWDC 2023: Apple may debut mixed-reality headset at developers conference

Apple WWDC23
4 min read

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

Apple WWDC23
2 min read

Why does this ex-deputy guv of RBI want India's biggest firms dismantled?

Viral Acharya
3 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

Centre to borrow 57.55% of its full-year target in H1FY24: FinMin

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

paytm
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon