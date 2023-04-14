Twitter increases character limits to 10,000 for Twitter blue users

Twitter Blue subscription

To leverage the long-form content, users need to subscribe to Twitter. After subscribing to Twitter, users can obtain the blue "verified" tick mark next to their username.



For the verification process, the user needs to submit his mobile number and share more information to undergo a verification process. Once your account is verified, your tweets, and replies will be prioritised in the Twitter handle and will be displayed on the top of their follower's feeds.



Blue users will also receive some other perks, they will have 50% fewer ads on their Twitter profile. Blue users can post videos of up to 1 hour. And now with the latest upgrade, Twitter Blue users can edit or undo its tweet 5 times within a timeframe of 30 minutes.



Currently, the Twitter Blue service is available in more than 20 countries and will mark its global presence soon.

The Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging platform increased its characters limit to 10,000 characters per tweet. Earlier in February this year, Twitter increased its character limits from 280 to 4,000.The latest increase in character limits is exclusively for Twitter Blue users. Twitter confirmed this in a tweet, which also said that blue users can customise the text using bold and italic formatting.The Tweet reads, "We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting."