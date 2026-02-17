Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI will play pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat: Pradhan

AI will play pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat: Pradhan

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Pradhan called on the next generation to deepen their engagement with AI, strengthen teamwork, and explore the vast possibilities the technology unlocks

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

He noted that AI can be a powerful tool in understanding and navigating the complexities (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged India's youth to harness the full potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), asserting that the technology will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Pradhan called on the next generation to deepen their engagement with AI, strengthen teamwork, and explore the vast possibilities the technology unlocks.

Pradhan said that AI presents a significant opportunity for India, as he cited the country's multi-dimensional, multicultural and multilingual facets, alongside its rich history and legacy. 

He noted that AI can be a powerful tool in understanding and navigating the complexities.

 

"AI is giving us an important opportunity. We have a multi-dimensional, multi-cultural and multi-lingual, complex society, with a rich history and legacy... AI can be an important tool in understanding its complexity and multi-dimensionality," Pradhan said.

Also Read

Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana

AI helped predict Chinese move in Arunachal, avoid casualties: Lt Gen Rana

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bharat Mandapam

AI in health can be beneficial if used under supervision: Experts at AI Summit

India AI Impact Summit 2026, artificial Intelligence

'Double helix' approach needed for AI and climate action, say experts

AI Impact Summit, AI Impact Summit 2026

Panchayat Ministry highlights 'Sabhasaar' at India AI Impact Summit

India AI Impact Summit 2026

Adoption, not innovation, biggest gap in AI rollout: Experts at AI Summit

The minister exhorted India's youth to deepen their understanding of AI and the wide-ranging opportunities it offers; he encouraged them to embrace the transformation rather than fear it.

"There is no reason to fear it. Let universities, startups and big companies come together to create a big vision. In coming days, driven by youth, India will emerge as an AI-led global knowledge centre," Pradhan said.

The minister said India has set a collective goal of realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, transforming the country into a developed economy, and asserted that AI would be a key pathway to achieving that ambition.

"We have a collective target that by 2047, India has to collectively realise vision for Viksit Bharat or developed economy and AI is the path to do that," Pradhan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India AI Impact Summit 2026

Focus on governance, scale vital for building trusted AI: Industry leaders

Samsung Galaxy S26 series privacy display (Image: Samsung)

Samsung previews Zero-Peeking Privacy control in Galaxy S26 series: Details

Sridhar Vembu

Involving educational institutions at early stages necessary: Zoho's Vembu

Gnani.ai at India AI Impact Summit

Gnani.ai unveils 5B-parameter voice-to-voice AI model at India AI Summit

youtube

YouTube comments, descriptions missing amid ad-block crackdown: Report

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan India AI Impact Summit artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance