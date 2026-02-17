Panchayat Ministry highlights 'Sabhasaar' at India AI Impact Summit

With the national capital witnessing a unique blend of technology and culture at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, a group of artists got together on Tuesday to highlight the transformative role of artificial intelligence in grassroots governance through a street play 'Sarpanch Ki Chaupal, AI Ka Kamaal', .

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the cultural presentation underscored how AI is being integrated into the Panchayati Raj system to strengthen village-level democracy.

The AI summit that began on Monday brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to deliberate on AI's potential in governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, detailed how AI-powered solutions are improving the functioning of Gram Sabhas, the foundational decision-making bodies in villages.

"Gram Sabha is the most important platform in the Panchayati Raj system where the problems of the village are discussed, solutions are agreed upon, and financial matters such as budget allocations and schemes are reviewed," Lohani told ANI.

He acknowledged recurring concerns that discussions held during Gram Sabha meetings were not always properly recorded. To address this, the Ministry has developed an AI-based module named 'Sabhasaar'.

"Many times such complaints come that whatever was discussed in the Gram Sabha, proper recording of the same is not done, proper proceedings are not made. So we have used AI and developed a module called 'Sabhasaar'," he said.

"Through this, whenever a Gram Sabha is held in the village, we record all the proceedings. After recording, the video or audio is converted into text. The proceedings are finally prepared in the language in which people speak, which is very important for strengthening the Gram Sabha and expanding it," Lohani explained.

According to the official, the initiative reduces the workload on panchayat secretaries, who previously faced challenges in accurately documenting meetings. AI ensures that decisions are recorded precisely, minimising disputes over incomplete records.

The Ministry has also rolled out several digital applications as part of its broader automation efforts. The 'Panchayat Nirnay' app records meeting details, including attendance and discussions.

Meanwhile, the 'Meri Panchayat' app allows citizens to access information about budgets, projects, selected beneficiaries, available assets, and details of elected representatives directly on their mobile devices.

"We are doing many other activities on a regular basis and we do the rest based on the requirements of the people," Lohani said.

He further noted that AI-driven systems not only streamline administrative tasks but also help disseminate information about ongoing projects to the public more effectively.

Beyond governance, the summit also highlighted India's growing leadership in AI-driven climate solutions. With institutional innovations and strong multilateral partnerships, India now provides village-level weather forecasts, demonstrating how AI can serve as a critical tool in combating climate change, particularly for vulnerable communities in the Global South.