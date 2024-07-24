Amazon Prime Video revamp brings AI-powered features and an improved design

Amazon has announced updates for its streaming platform Prime Video with generative artificial intelligence (Gen-AI) powered personalised recommendations feed and new features. In the revamped interface, it will be easier to find content to watch and the process will be more streamlined. There will be no additional cost to the membership of the platform. The improvements are rolling out widely and will be available to all in the upcoming days across all devices.

A new navigation bar has been introduced that includes options for Home, Movies, TV Shows and Live TV and Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions. Below the navigation bar, the hero rotator will display content that the users can watch with subscription and rent. Prime member deals will also be displayed here. Users can directly play, rent or subscribe content.

Users can manage their active add-on subscription from the navigation bar in addition to browsing and signup. For users in India, more than 20 add-on subscriptions are offered, which can be accessed by selecting “Subscriptions.”

Users will be offered recommendations according to individual preference and viewing history in addition to what users have signed up for. All the deals of subscription from third-party services can also be found in one place. Prime Video has also clearly differentiated between what is included in paid membership and what will require additional payment. If a content title appears with a yellow bag icon, the user has to pay extra for it.

Generative AI has been utilised to offer personalisation features to users. Synopsis of the content will be simplified using Large Language Models (LLMs). To make this possible, Prime Video uses Amazon Bedrock, an Amazon Web service.

The improvements also include new animations, smooth page transitions and zoom effects. Video content will play on the hero rotator when using a living room device during the time the user decides what to watch. Moreover, Live TV will automatically play the recommended 24/7 stations.