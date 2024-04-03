Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Android 15: Google might allow two-way-messaging over satellite in Messages

Apple already has satellite connectivity on iPhones, but it is limited to emergency services. Google, on the other hand, might allow two-way-messaging over satellite in its RCS-powered Messages app

Android 15

Android 15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Android 15, Google might allow users to send messages to anyone in their contact using satellite connectivity. According to 9To5Google, Google has added strings into the latest beta version of the Messages app that suggests that the company might allow two-way-messaging with contacts over satellite and not just emergency services.
According to the report, decompiling the APK files of the latest beta version of Google Messages reveal three explanatory strings about how satellite messaging will work on the app. It states that the user needs to be outside with a clear view of the sky in order to send or receive messages. Additionally, the feature will not allow sending or receiving multimedia files such as photos and videos. In one of the strings, Google stated, “You can message with anyone, including emergency services”. The last string suggests that Google does not intend to limit satellite communication to emergency services and would likely allow two-way-messaging over the satellite through SMS.
Apple provides support for satellite connectivity in select regions as well, but iPhone users can only connect to emergency responders, roadside assistance, and select others using the feature.
Satellite communication on Android 15
Notification when device connects to satellite (Image: Google)
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last month, Google released the second developers preview of Android 15 detailing upcoming features including satellite communication support. Google said that apps on the upcoming Android version will be able to detect when a device is connected to a satellite. Additionally, SMS/MMS apps and apps that use RCS messaging will be able to send and receive messages through satellite connectivity, without using mobile or Wi-Fi networks.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

Google Messages gets wallpapers to distinguish RCS chats from SMS: Report

Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

Google Messages to get WhatsApp-like edit feature in coming weeks: Report

iOS 17.5: What's new coming to Apple iPhones with upcoming software update

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

Yahoo acquires Instagram co-founders' AI-powered news platform Artifact

Intel discloses $7 billion operating loss in 2023 for chip-making unit

iOS 17.5: What's new coming to Apple iPhones with upcoming software update

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Envy x360 14: HP launches AI laptop with dedicated Microsoft Copilot button

Topics : Google Android Android Satellites Google Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon