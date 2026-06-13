Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic halts foreign access to advanced AI models on US govt's directive

Anthropic halts foreign access to advanced AI models on US govt's directive

The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance; access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected, Anthropic said

Anthropic

Anthropic added that it believed there was a "misunderstanding" and that it is working to restore access to the models as soon as possible (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 7:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthropic said on Friday it has been ordered by the U.S. government to suspend access for all foreign nationals to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models, citing national security concerns.
 
The company said it received the export control directive on Friday from the government, which gave no specific details of its national security concern.
 
It is Anthropic's understanding, however, that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," Fable 5, according to the company's statement.
 
"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected," Anthropic said.
 
 
Anthropic added that it believed there was a "misunderstanding" and that it is working to restore access to the models as soon as possible.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Apple's Private Cloud Compute

Apple AI now runs on Google, Nvidia tech: What happens to privacy promise

From Reels to risks: How scammers are turning videos into malware traps

From Reels to risks: How scammers are turning videos into malware traps

Digital Wallet apps in India

India leads digital wallet downloads as homegrown apps dominate globally

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI will not make GBS firms obsolete, but more important: BCG report

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Anthropic

Don't know if Claude AI used in strike at Iran school: Anthropic CEO

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI Models Donald Trump administration US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook