Anthropic halts foreign access to advanced AI models on US govt's directive

Anthropic said on Friday it has been ordered by the U.S. government to suspend access for all foreign nationals to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models, citing national security concerns.

The company said it received the export control directive on Friday from the government, which gave no specific details of its national security concern.

It is Anthropic's understanding, however, that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," Fable 5, according to the company's statement.

"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected," Anthropic said.

Anthropic added that it believed there was a "misunderstanding" and that it is working to restore access to the models as soon as possible.