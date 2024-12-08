Business Standard
API cyberattacks dominate as India sees record 1.2 billion hits in Q3

The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is short for application programming interface, a set of rules that enables software applications to communicate with each other. Attacks on APIs were 85 per cent more frequent than those on websites. DDoS attacks – in which a cyber attacker floods a server – on APIs increased 3,000 per cent, said the report. 
chart
 

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

