Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

Samsung releases One UI 7 beta. OpenAI brings ChatGPT Pro subscription. New features on Google Pixels. Apple iOS 18.2 RC released. OnePlus lifetime warranty on smartphone against green lines

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech Wrap December 6

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Samsung has launched the beta version of its Android 15-based One UI 7 interface, which the company refers to as “AI OS.” The update incorporates new artificial intelligence features, such as advanced writing tools, call transcription, and enhanced on-device AI functionality. It also features a redesigned interface and upgraded security options.
   
OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company, has introduced its o1-series AI models for paid subscribers. These models, described as having improved reasoning and problem-solving abilities, also enable users to analyse uploaded images. Alongside this, OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT Pro subscription, offering access to advanced AI models, including the o1-series, to deliver research-grade AI capabilities at scale.
 
   
Google has introduced a set of new features for Pixel devices in its December feature drop. These updates include enhancements for Gemini AI, improved photo-sharing capabilities on social media platforms, integration of the Pixel Screenshots app with Circle to Search, and advanced theft protection features. Additionally, Google has updated its support policy, confirming two extra OS upgrades for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, extending their software support beyond the initial three years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

Apple has rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) for iOS 18.2 to developers, signalling the upcoming general release later this month. This RC build, identified as 22C150, is likely the final version before its public release. The update introduces several new features, including Apple Intelligence tools that integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot into Writing Tools and Siri, along with other utility enhancements.
   
Responding to concerns over green line issues on smartphone displays, OnePlus has unveiled a lifetime warranty for all its smartphones. The initiative, named the “Green Line Worry-Free Solution,” aims to address problems associated with AMOLED screen green lines. The company has also detailed steps to prevent and resolve such issues while extending the warranty for current smartphone users.
   
Meta has introduced a revamped typing indicator for WhatsApp, designed to enhance chat interactions. This feature displays a "..." indicator alongside the user’s profile picture at the bottom of the chat screen, providing a clearer visual cue of who is typing.
   
The Reserve Bank of India’s innovation unit, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), is advancing efforts to combat financial fraud by promoting MuleHunter.AI. This AI-powered tool is adept at identifying and flagging mule accounts, which are commonly used in money laundering operations.
   
The Beats Studio Pro headphones stand out for their extended battery life, balanced sound quality, and versatile connectivity. Features such as seamless iPhone controls, Spatialize Stereo, spatial audio, and dynamic head tracking make them a strong contender against the AirPods Max.
   
In 2024, the Indian market saw the release of several premium headphones. Brands like Sony and Sennheiser launched new models, while Sonos introduced products catering to niche audiences. Beats by Dre, owned by Apple, officially entered the Indian market with products such as the Beats Solo and Studio Pro headphones.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

