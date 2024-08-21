Elon Musk should try something new for a change: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The founder and CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently appeared in the BT India@100 Conclave organised by Business Today where he mentioned that the tech billionaire Elon Musk should stop doing businesses that he is doing.

When asked about his comparison with Musk, the Ola founder replied that he is younger than him and Musk is someone "we all look up to." However, he also mentioned that he is not sure why he is venturing into the same businesses he is in. "Maybe he should try something new for a change," Aggarwal added. He also stated that he started his venture Krutrim before the latter launched his AI venture.

Drawing a comparison with the tech giant, Aggarwal said that we prefer kurta-pyjamas any day. "If people in Silicon Valley can wear leather jackets and black polo t-shirts, why can’t we wear a kurta and have long hair?”

Tesla is for West and Ola is for the rest

According to Aggarwal, “Tesla is for the West and Ola is for the rest.” He further explained that Ola Cabs, Ola Krutrim, and Ola Electric aim to change India's digital ecosystem. He also mentioned that companies such as Tesla build for 1 billion rich people, however, the larger growth opportunity lies in the building for the global south, building for India and then moving to the global south.

He said Ola is doing the same, "We're the first to have a Gigafactory in India. Now with Krutrim, which is our most recent company, just eight months old, the opportunity and ambition is to build India's AI text tech. And for too long in India, we have used global technologies without realising the implication of it.”

We’re living in the most exciting time of our lives: Bhavish

The entrepreneur also shared his struggles while building Ola in India. He recalled the time when people told him that India doesn't have an EV market and he couldn't get into the manufacturing market as well.

Aggarwal also stated that if the principles of the business are solid with genuine intentions, you will find your path. " For me and Ola, our focus has always been on seizing this pivotal moment for India. We’re living in the most exciting time of our lives, where India is on the rise, and the future will be shaped by Indians. With 20 per cent of the world’s growth happening here and a significant portion of the global youth in India, our country is poised to increasingly set the global agenda,” he added.