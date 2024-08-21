Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung enables irregular heart rhythm feature on Galaxy Watches in India

Samsung enables irregular heart rhythm feature on Galaxy Watches in India

The irregular heart rhythm notification feature is now available on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Wear OS-based Galaxy Watches, including the latest Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on August 21 announced the rollout of the “Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification” (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app for select Galaxy Watches. According to Samsung, this new feature, combined with the app’s existing blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities, helps detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), offering Galaxy Watch users a more comprehensive understanding of their heart health.

“Once activated in the Samsung Health Monitor app, the IHRN feature continuously checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background using the Galaxy Watch’s BioActive Sensor. If a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular, Galaxy Watch warns the user of potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG using their watch for a more accurate measurement. With the existing blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, this new feature provides users with even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health,” said Samsung.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The irregular heart rhythm notification feature is now available on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Wear OS-based Galaxy Watches, including the latest Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. Other eligible models include the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, and Watch 4 series.

To enable the feature, eligible Galaxy Watch users need to update the Samsung Health Monitor app on their devices through the Galaxy Store and then enable the IHRN feature from the settings menu in the app.

“With the addition of the IHRN feature, Galaxy Watch users can now monitor other crucial aspects of their heart health. Equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, it offers tools to help users better understand their heart health, including on-demand ECG recording and an HR Alert function that detects abnormally high or low heart rates,” said Samsung.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' with titanium body in the works: Report

Circle to Search on Samsung Galaxy A-series

Samsung expands Circle to Search to Galaxy A-series smartphones, Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Familiar design meets enhanced software

Representative image: Samsung Galaxy S24 Photo: Samsung website

Samsung to take on next-gen Apple iPhone SE with AI-backed Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back on sale after delay due to quality issues

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Watch Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon