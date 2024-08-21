Tech wrap Aug 21: Black Myth: Wukong, iQOO Z9s series, Moto g45 5G and more

Black Myth: Wukong PC video game is a hit on launch: What’s driving success

Launched by the Tencent-backed startup Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam. According to Reuters, the game, inspired by the Chinese mythological figure Sun Wukong and the classic novel Journey to the West, reached 1.4 million concurrent players shortly after its release, securing the top spot on Steam's most-played games chart. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Motorola launches Moto g45 5G smartphone in India

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on August 21 launched the Moto g45 5G in India. The budget smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and boasts a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto g45 5G is priced at Rs 9,999, including all offers. It will be available for purchase on the company's official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores from August 28.

China’s OPPO has launched the F27 5G smartphone in India. The OPPO F27 5G features a circular camera module at the rear, flanked by dynamic Halo LED lights that pulsate to the beat of music. Additionally, the smartphone includes OPPO’s suite of artificial intelligence features, such as image editing tools and generative AI capabilities for text generation and summarisation.

The iQOO Z9s series includes the iQOO Z9s 5G and the Z9s Pro 5G models. The Pro model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, while the base model uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. A key difference is their charging capabilities: the Pro model supports 80W fast wired charging, whereas the base model supports 44W fast wired charging. Prices start at Rs 19,999 for the base model and Rs 24,999 for the Pro model.

Apple has released iOS 18 developer beta 7 along with public beta 5 for eligible iPhone models as it approaches the launch of the iPhone 16 series. While Apple has not specified the new features in iOS 18 developer beta 7, public beta 5 mainly focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. This is typical as an operating system nears the end of its beta cycle and approaches its stable public release.

It is the last day to pre-order Google’s latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones in India. Both the smartphones are available for pre-orders on e-commerce platform Flipkart and at Croma and Reliance Digital stores. On Flipkart, there are bank discounts, option for no-cost EMI, and bundle deals offered on pre-orders. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available for purchase starting August 22.

Samsung is reportedly developing a “slim” version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable smartphone, which is expected to feature a titanium body, similar to the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to a report by Android Authority, citing Korea’s The Elec, Samsung is considering using a titanium backplate instead of stainless steel for this new variant of its latest book-style foldable.

Google is enhancing Gemini functionality in Gmail with two new writing tools. The existing “Help me Write” feature, which allows users to formalise, elaborate, and shorten their emails, and a new Polish tool, which helps users refine drafts created on web and mobile devices.

Microsoft and American video game developer Bethesda have announced that their upcoming game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be available for the PlayStation 5. While the game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S on December 9, PS5 owners will have to wait until spring next year to play it on their Sony-made gaming consoles.

China’s Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its affordable flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 50, in India soon. Unveiled in June as part of the Razr 50 series, the baseline model did not initially launch in India alongside the Ultra model, which was released on July 4. However, the more affordable Razr 50 is now expected to arrive in India shortly.