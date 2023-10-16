close
Apple announces festival season offers on iPhones, Macs, and more: Details

Apple is offering up to Rs 10,000 instant savings, trade-in deals, and no-interest EMI on select products on its online store and retail outlets in Mumbai and Delhi

Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour line

Besides the instant cashback offers on HDFC Bank credit card, Apple is offering trade-in deals on the iPhones

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
In a run up to festival season in India, Apple has announced offers on iPhones, Macs, and more. The American technology giant is offering up to Rs 10,000 instant savings, trade-in deals, and no-interest equated monthly instalment on select products on its online store and retail outlets in Mumbai and Delhi. Started on October 15, the offers are available until November 14, with the exception of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods Pro second-generation – which will be available with offers until November 7. Below are the details:

iPhones

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are available with Rs 6,000 instant saving (instant cashback) available on HDFC Bank credit cards. The offer extends to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, both of which get Rs 5,000 instant saving from HDFC Bank credit cards. As for the previous generations models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus gets Rs 4,000 in instant savings, Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 on the iPhone SE.

Macs

The MacBook Air M2, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio are available with Rs 10,000 instant cashback from HDFC Bank credit cards. The MacBook Air with M1 gets Rs 8,000 instant saving offer, and Rs 5,000 on the Mac mini.

iPad

The iPad Pro and iPad Air are available with cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit card. The iPad tenth-generation and iPad mini get instant cashback of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Apple Watch series

The Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 are available with instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 available on HDFC Bank credit card. The Apple Watch SE gets Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit card.

AirPods Pro and HomePod

The AirPods Pro and HomePod are available with a cashback of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit card.

Besides the instant cashback offers on HDFC Bank credit card, Apple is offering trade-in deals on the iPhones. Also, there is no-interest EMI available on select banks for a three or six months tenure period.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

