Apple to announce new iPad models with performance boost this week: Report

The iPad Air and iPad 11th generation might get new processors, and the iPad Mini would likely get a new display and the A16 Bionic chip

iPad Air 2022

Representative Image: iPad Air 2022

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Apple is reportedly planning to announce updated iPad models later this week. According to 9to5Mac, the new models would include the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and the baseline iPad. These are expected to be unveiled on October 17. All three iPads are expected to get performance improvements with newer-generation chipsets powering them.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the 2023 iPad Air would likely feature the current-generation M2 chip, replacing the M1 processor on the Air that was released last year. Similarly the baseline iPad eleventh- generation would likely feature the A16 Bionic chipset that powers the baseline iPhone 15 variants. As for the tenth-generation iPad, no significant design changes are expected this year.

The iPad mini would likely get the A16 Bionic chip as well, replacing the A15 chipset from last generation models. It is reported to feature a new display controller for the display to work smoothly. This is to incorporate a 120Hz refresh rate panel, which is expected to be part of the iPad mini 2023.

Also Read: Google makes passkey authentication default for all users: Details here

The 2023 iPad Pro is not expected to arrive in October, but early next year with an OLED display.

Takeaways:

New iPad models are expected to launch this week: Report

iPad Air to sport M2 chipset, replacing the M1 on last generation

iPad 11th generation to get A16 Bionic processor

iPad Mini will likely feature the A16 Bionic chipset and a new display controller

No new iPad Pro model is expected

Topics : Apple Apple iPad Apple iPad Pro iPad

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon