Apple festive season sale is live, check the top deals on Apple products

Apple India started its festive season sale in its online and offline stores offering heavy discounts on some of its products. The California-based tech company announced its festive sale on Sunday.

Apple's festive sale will give you a Rs 10,000 instant discount and an additional 6,000 off on trading in an old device. Along with all these, the company is also hosting free sessions at its BKC store in Mumbai.

HDFC bank users can also get a Rs 6,000 instant discount on the iPhone 15 Pro, while Rs 5,000 off on the iPhone 15 series. Similarly, HDFC users can also get a Rs 4,000 discount and Rs 3,000 discount on iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, respectively.

Apple India festive sale: Top deals

Here are some of the best deals for Apple users to get their products at huge discounts:

iPhone 15 and Pro Max

Apple is offering a huge discount on its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is offering a 10 per cent discount on this latest smartphone. The iPhone 15 and Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,34,000 and 1,59,000, respectively. The user can avail a discount of Rs 6,000 using an HDFC credit card.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Just like iPhone Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 15 and 15 plus users can also avail Rs 5,000 discount through an HDFC credit card. The price of the iPhone 15 model starts at Rs 79,900.

​MacBook Pro 13", 14", and 16”

The different variants of MacBook Pro also have attractive offers. The different sizes of MacBooks like 13", 14", and 16" are available at a discount of Rs 10,000. The MacBook comes with plenty of interesting features like up to 18 hours of battery life, fully compatible, beautiful pro display, advanced camera and audio, etc.

iPad (10th generation)

The 10th generation iPad is also available at a discount of Rs 4,000. The pad comes with a 10.9 inch with 256GB memory storage capacity, an A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, Touch ID for secure authentication Apple Pay, etc.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the most sought smartwatches from the brand. The smartwatch is available with an instant Rs 5,000 discount. The smartwatch comes with a 49 mm titanium case, Tested to MIL-STD 810H, Water resistance 100 m and IP6X dust resistance.

Apple HomePod and HomePod mini

Apple HomePod and HomePod mini also come with a discount of Rs 2,000. The price of the Apple HomePod starts at Rs 32,990, while the HomePod mini is priced at Rs 9,999. The device has some amazing features like “Surprising sound for its size, Immersive and high-fidelity audio, Sound Recognition with Temperature and humidity sensor,” etc.