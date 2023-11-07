Sensex (-0.35%)
Apple M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iMac now available for purchase in India

The M3 chips-powered MacBook Pro starts at Rs 169,900, while the 24-inch iMac starts at Rs 134,900

Apple 24-inch iMac M3

24-inch iMac sports a 4.5K resolution retina display with P3 wide colour gamut and up to 500 nits of brightness

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
The 2023 Macbook Pro and 24-inch iMac with M3 series chipsets are now available for purchase in India on Apple Store Online, Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and Apple authorised retail stores.

The MacBook Pro M3 is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display options with up to 128GB unified memory, starting at Rs 169,900. The MacBook Pro in Space Black colour is available only in the M3 Pro chip powered 14-inch variant, but the 16-inch display variant gets it in all configurations.

The 24-inch iMac, powered by the M3 chipset, starts at Rs 134,900. It supports up to 24GB unified memory and comes in seven different colour options – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.
 
MacBook Pro M3: Specification

The 2023 MacBook Pro is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch displays. The 14-inch display model is offered in M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max configurations, whereas the 16-inch is offered only in the M3 Pro and M3 Max configurations. The MacBook Pro line has a recycled aluminium enclosure and sports a Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness in high dynamic range and up to 600 nits peak brightness for standard dynamic range content. It is based on the macOS Sonoma, which features a Game Mode that reduces latency for wireless gaming accessories such as gaming controllers.  

Also Read: Apple plans to update entire iPad lineup throughout next year: Report
 

24-inch iMac: Specification

The 24-inch iMac is available only with the baseline M3 chipset. It sports a 4.5K resolution retina display with P3 wide colour gamut and up to 500 nits of brightness. Similar to the MacBook Pro, the 24-inch iMac runs on the macOS Sonoma. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.3 for wireless connectivity, and up to four USB Type-C ports (including two Thunderbolt ports) and a Gigabit Ethernet standard on select models. Apple has added a 1080p camera and a six-speaker system that supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.


First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

