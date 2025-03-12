Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CCI backs Apple in antitrust case, denies Match, startups sensitive data

An investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year found Apple exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores

Apple has denied wrongdoing and said it is a small player in India where phones using Google's operating system are dominant. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has successfully blocked its opponents in India, Tinder-owner Match and a group of startups, from accessing its commercially sensitive information which was part of antitrust findings against the U.S. firm, a confidential order shows.

An investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year found Apple exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system to the detriment of app developers, users and other payment processors.

Apple has denied wrongdoing and said it is a small player in India where phones using Google's operating system are dominant.

The investigation process has concluded but CCI's senior members are yet to review the findings and pass a final ruling, which could force Apple to pay fines and even change its practices if the company is confirmed to have indulged in wrongdoing.

 

Apple's opposing parties in the case - Match and startup group Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) - asked the CCI to allow access to certain confidential information which include developer payouts and details of total billings, but were redacted when investigation reports were shared with parties.

Match argued Apple had been "claiming excessive and unwarranted redactions in its submissions" across the world "to hinder effective scrutiny of its practices", but the CCI did not agree and ruled in favour of Apple, according to a 13-page confidential order issued on March 3 and seen by Reuters.

The order noted Apple's comments, saying "the very fact that Match is involved in similar antitrust proceedings" with the company elsewhere will cause Apple harm if its commercially sensitive information is provided to Match.

"The Commission notes that disclosure of such redacted information at this stage to ADIF and Match is neither necessary nor expedient ... and disclosure of the same could potentially cause harm to the interests of Apple and other third parties," the CCI noted.

The CCI, Apple, Match and ADIF did not respond to Reuters queries.

The Indian case was first filed by a little-known, non-profit group called "Together We Fight Society" which argued Apple's in-app fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers.

Apple's iOS powered about 4% of 712 million smartphones in India as of 2024 end, with the rest using Google's Android, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple's smartphone base in the country has grown five times in the last five years.

Apple can still oppose findings of the CCI investigation and watchdog's senior members are expected to issue a final ruling in coming weeks.

In 2022, the CCI imposed a $113 million fine on Google and said it must allow the use of third-party billing and stop forcing developers to use its in-app payment system that charges commission of 15%-30%. Google has denied wrongdoing.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

