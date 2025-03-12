Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Starlink to India, cites use for railway projects

Vaishnaw's remarks coincide with shifts in the Indian telecom industry, as Jio Platforms Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. have unexpectedly partnered with SpaceX to incorporate Starlink's services

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has welcomed SpaceX’s Starlink as it prepares to enter the Indian market. | Credit: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday welcomed Elon Musk's Starlink's partnership with India's Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel. In a post on X, Vaishnaw wrote, "Starlink, welcome to India!" The minister further said that Starlink's entry in India will be useful for remote area railway projects. 
 
 
The minister's remarks coincide with the recent unexpected announcements by India's two major telecom players- Jio Platforms Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, which announced their partnership with SpaceX to incorporate Starlink’s services.
 

The announcement marks a strategic shift for two largest telecom firms—Mukesh Ambani-led Jio and Sunil Mittal-controlled Bharti Airtel—which had previously opposed Starlink’s entry due to concerns over spectrum allocation. Their recent announcement of collaborating with Musk's SpaceX, suggest a growing recognition of Starlink’s potential in India’s digital landscape.
 
While the announced partnerships still require regulatory clearance, Vaishnaw’s statement signals a supportive stance from the Centre, suggesting a smoother path for Starlink’s integration. The satellite service is expected to strengthen railway connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, and support government efforts to boost rural development.
 
Starlink's equipments in India
 
As part of their agreement, Reliance Jio will distribute Starlink equipment through its physical retail outlets and online platforms, according to a company statement released on Wednesday. The two firms also intend to collaborate on enhancing their respective services.
 
Under the deal with Airtel, Starlink equipment will be available at its retail stores and the company will offer Starlink services to its business customers.  Both companies will also explore opportunities to connect underserved communities, schools, and health care centres in India’s rural areas, Airtel had said in a statement.  
 
Bharti Enterprises’ Chairperson Mittal also called the partnership a major step towards global connectivity. "Collaboration between telecom and satellite companies will help the customers to ‘stay connected even in the remote parts of the world, including oceans and skies,’ Mittal said, as reported by ANI. 
 
Significant shift in India's telecom sector
 
Till now, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio had opposed foreign satellite communication providers, such as Starlink, entering the Indian market to serve business segments.
 
Last year, Mittal had called on the union government to ensure that all satcom providers abide by the same legal conditions as traditional telecom operators, including paying licence fees and buying spectrum.  Reliance Jio had too urged Trai to ensure a level playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.
 

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

