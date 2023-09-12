Apple event LIVE: iPhone 15 series, Watch 9, AirPods, and more expected

Apple Inc. is all set to kick off its highly anticipated 'Wonderlust' event today, on September 12, where the American technology giant is expected to make some major announcements, including the iPhone 15 series. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, the company is also expected to unveil the Watch Series 9, the second generation Watch Ultra, and the 2023 AirPods. This event has generated a lot of excitement among technology enthusiasts and Apple fans, who are eagerly waiting for what promises to be a significant Apple launch event.

