Apple India: Excited to build on our long-standing history, says Tim Cook

This week, Apple is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country - Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Apple is celebrating more than 25 years in India. This week, the American technology giant is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country – Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”

Apple said it now supports more than one million developer jobs in the country. Its App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018.

Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components. Apple said it works with Indian suppliers of all sizes – supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

Last week, Apple announced it will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025. As part of its commitment to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030, Apple said all its active Indian manufacturing supply chain partners are committed to using 100 percent clean energy for their Apple operations.

Topics : Tim Cook | Apple Inc | Apple India | Apple store | Technology

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

