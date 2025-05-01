Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Messages rolls out 'Unsubscribe' option to curb SMS and RCS spam

Google Messages rolls out 'Unsubscribe' option to curb SMS and RCS spam

To reduce unwanted messages and spam, the Unsubscribe option will help users report spam senders and maintain a cleaner inbox

Google Messages

Google Messages

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly rolling out a new “Unsubscribe” feature in its Messages app. With it, the US-based software giant offers an option to users to control unwanted messages by limiting SMS and RCS spam from businesses. With the latest update, users will be able to manage promotional content in the message inbox more effectively. Additionally, users will be able maintain cleaner inboxes free from clutter.
 
According to a report by 9To5 Google, the unsubscribe button is designed mainly for business messages that are not essential and spam users with promotional, marketing or advertising content. Once available, the unsubscribe button will appear either at the bottom of the message thread (just above the text field) or within the conversation's overflow menu.
 
 
A prompt will appear once the user taps on unsubscribe, asking for the reason for it. These options will be: Not signed up, too many messages, no longer interested, spam, and other. If the user selects spam then an additional message appears to “Report this sender”.
 
The report stated that in background, Google Messages sends the “STOP” command to the sender from the user's number. This halts further promotional messages from that source. However, essential communications which include one-time passwords, boarding passes, or unsubscribe confirmations may still be delivered if requested by the user.
 
In cases where the user has chosen to stop all messages through their account settings, the business may not be able to process the unsubscribe request directly. In such a scenario, businesses might direct the user to their account settings to change notification preferences there. 
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung may launch affordable smartphone in foldable lineup in 2025: Report

Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Apple may add Gemini and other third-party models to its AI suite: Report

YouTube's updated Tv app

YouTube updates TV app with UI tweaks, new features: Here is what's new

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup

Samsung offers Galaxy S24 Ultra at Rs 84,999: Check deals on other models

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Fortnite to return on Apple App Store next week after 4-year ban: Details

Topics : Google spams message

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon