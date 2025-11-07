Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26.2, following the developer beta rollout earlier this week. The update adds a new Lock Screen slider for adjusting the Liquid Glass effect, along with refinements to native apps like Reminders, Health, and Podcasts. It also expands AirPods Live Translation support to users in the European Union.
iOS 26.2 public beta 1: What’s new
Lock Screen customisation
A new slider on the Lock Screen lets users fine-tune the level of translucency for the clock widget. Under the “Glass” option, users can choose between a nearly transparent look or a more frosted effect. A separate “Solid” option disables the glass-like design entirely, giving the clock a more traditional appearance.
Sleep Score in Health
Apple has revised the scoring ranges for the Sleep Score feature in both iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 betas. The updated ranges are as follows:
- Very Low - 0-40 (previously 0-29)
- Low - 41-60 (previously 30-49)
- OK - 61-80 (previously 50-69)
- High - 81-95 (previously 70-89)
- Very High - 96-100 (previously 90-100)
These updated scores are available on all Apple Watch models running the latest watchOS 26.2 beta and can be viewed in the Health app on iPhones.
Alarm in Reminders
The Reminders app now includes an option to set alarms that sound when a reminder is due. Users can activate this feature by toggling the “Urgent” option while creating a reminder. When triggered, the alarm displays “Snooze” and “Slide to Stop” options on the Lock Screen. Snoozing the alarm brings up a countdown, allowing users to complete or reschedule the reminder directly from the screen.
New features in Podcasts
The Podcasts app gains three new enhancements: automatically generated chapters for easier navigation, the ability to view mentions of other podcasts within transcripts and playback screens, and direct access to external links mentioned in an episode via its description page.
iOS 26.2 public beta 1: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.2 public beta 1: How to install
- Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
- On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
- Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 26.2 Public Beta
- Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
- Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
- Installation will begin after download process