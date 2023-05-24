close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

To underscore the significance of health data privacy, a comedic ad tells the story of people whose health data is shared without their consent by a third party voiced by Lynch

IANS New Delhi
Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple on Wednesday launched a new campaign to highlight the importance of health data privacy globally, including in India, as millions of people now monitor their health data online via plethora of smart devices.

The campaign will run across broadcast, social media and billboards in 24 regions around the world this summer. In India, there will be billboards present in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

It will include a new ad voiced by Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Jane Lynch, a white paper offering an overview of the ways Apple helps protect data stored in the Health app on iPhone and in HealthKit, and billboards in 24 regions around the world.

To underscore the significance of health data privacy, a comedic ad tells the story of people whose health data is shared without their consent by a third party voiced by Lynch.

The ad is directed by award-winner Craig Gillespie, who directed "I, Tonya" and "Cruella", among other films.

The company also published a white paper on health data privacy.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Govt controls under data protection bill to hit data centre investment: ITI

Microsoft-IIT Madras AI bot helps villagers access govt services via phones

Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

LG announces 2023 OLED TV series with top-end model priced at Rs 75,00,000

The tech giant believes in four privacy principles: data minimisation, on-device processing, transparency and control, and security, and has built each of these four pillars into its Health features from the beginning.

iOS minimises the amount of health data sent to Apple's servers by generating health metrics on-device. For users with two-factor authentication, a device passcode, and a device running iOS 12 or later Health app data is end-to-end encrypted. As a result, data in the Health app is not readable by anyone - even Apple.

Data shown in the Health app like Trends & Highlights, resting heart rate, and Cycle Tracking predictions are calculated on-device. This on-device storage and computation helps ensure that Apple does not see this data in order to provide health metrics and summaries.

Health data is sensitive, so Apple makes sure the user is in control of what data is shared, who it is shared with, and how it is used.

Apps can request access to different types of data through HealthKit and the user can decide what data you want to share, if any.

Health and fitness data gathered from iPhone and Apple Watch is encrypted on device with a passcode, and is securely synced from Apple Watch to iPhone. As a result, data in the Health app is not readable by someone with physical access to your device unless they have your passcode.

As of August 2022, over 95 per cent of active iCloud users had two-factor authentication enabled.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Inc Data Privacy personal health data

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

Piyush Goyal
3 min read

Microsoft-IIT Madras AI bot helps villagers access govt services via phones

Image
3 min read

Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first

Myntra
2 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

Google
2 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon