Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to take place on June 5, is expected to bring in several game-changing transformations to the Apple ecosystem. The Cupertino-based company could use the platform to take the wraps off of its mixed reality headset, and unveil a brand new 15-inch MacBook Air, along with several operating system updates, and new apps and features.
WWDC 2023: When is the keynote
This year’s main WWDC keynote is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC will take place as a digital and in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, with Apple CEO Tim Cook expected to launch the event.
WWDC 2023: Where to watch
The WWDC keynote will be streamed live on Apple’s website and its official channel on YouTube. In case one misses the live stream of Apple’s keynote, the recorded version will be posted on YouTube after it airs.
WWDC 2023: What to expect
Apple’s long rumoured mixed reality headset
Reports suggest that it will be capable of providing both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, even as the company still hasn’t confirmed the existence of the mixed reality headset.
According to a report in Bloomberg, the headset would feature multiple external sensors to support hand tracking along with sensors on the inside of the headset that track the user’s eyes. Reports have also suggested that Apple is busy building VR versions of its native apps such as Safari, FaceTime, Apple TV, Apple Books, Freeform, and more.
A 15-inch MacBook Air
A larger 15-inch option for the MacBook Air, a device that has long sported a standard 13-inch display, is expected to be rolled out by Apple. The 15-inch MacBook Air will likely feature the in-house M2 chip used in the MacBook Air models released last year. According to a report from Bloomberg, the MacBook Air could also feature the same 3024 x 1964 resolution as the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The tech giant is also rumoured to be working on a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and a 24-inch iMac, all of which could come with a new M3 chip.
New features for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS
The event could also see Apple launch new updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more.
This includes the reveal of iOS 17, which will reportedly come packed with a variety of small updates. Apple already previewed the suite of accessibility features that will arrive with the new OS, including a Personal Voice tool that lets users create a synthetic voice with 15 minutes of training.
Apple’s closed garden may eventually open
Apple has until March of next year to let users download third-party app stores and sideload apps within the EU, something Apple has strongly expressed opposition to over security concerns. Apple could use the WWDC platform to preview some of the tweaks and changes its developers are making to its iPhone and iPad ecosystems. The tech giant will reportedly “overhaul” iOS in order to comply with European regulators, according to Bloomberg. Rumours are floating around that Apple may no longer require third-party browsers to use Apple’s own WebKit engine, which would allow the space for more differentiation when it comes to browsers.