Samsung offers Galaxy S24 Ultra at Rs 84,999: Check deals on other models

Samsung on May 1 announced limited-period deals on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE (fan edition). The company is offering the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a starting price of Rs 84,999, a steep Rs 45,000 discount from its launch price of Rs 1,29,999.
The announcement comes just a day after Samsung introduced discounts on select Galaxy A, M and F-series smartphones on April 30. Below are the details of the latest offers.
Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: Launched at Rs 1,29,999, now available at Rs 84,999
- Galaxy S24: Launched at Rs 74,999, now available at Rs 44,999
- Galaxy S24 FE: Launched at Rs 59,999, now available at Rs 34,999
These discounts apply only to Samsung’s 2024 flagship smartphones and not to the newer Galaxy S25 series, launched this year. However, core artificial intelligence features introduced with the S25 series are now available on the S24 line-up via the One UI 7 software update.
The Galaxy S24 series now supports features such as:
Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Generative Edit, Language Interpretation, Browsing Assist, Chat Assist, Generative Wallpaper, and more.
Ongoing deals on Galaxy A, M and F-series smartphones
Galaxy A-series
- Galaxy A35: From Rs 33,999 to Rs 19,999
- Galaxy A55 5G: From Rs 42,999 to Rs 26,999
Galaxy F-series
- Galaxy F16 5G: From Rs 15,999 to Rs 10,749
- Galaxy F06 5G: From Rs 12,999 to Rs 8,199
Galaxy M-series
- Galaxy M35 5G: From Rs 24,499 to Rs 13,999
- Galaxy M16 5G: From Rs 15,999 to Rs 10,749
- Galaxy M06 5G: From Rs 11,499 to Rs 8,199