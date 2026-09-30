Apple Pay makes India debut, supports Axis credit cards on Visa, Mastercard

Apple Pay, the iPhone maker’s digital payments service, went live in India on Wednesday, starting with Visa and Mastercard credit cards issued by Axis Bank.

India joins more than 90 countries and regions where the service is already available, with over 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.

Users can use Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad, the company said in a statement, adding that support for Mac computers is in the works.

Apple Pay lets users tap and pay in stores without entering a PIN or a one-time password (OTP), and offers a similar experience at online checkouts.

At launch, Apple Pay does not support Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments or RuPay cards.

“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice-president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Business Standard had first reported Apple Pay’s plans to launch in India in August.

At launch, Apple Pay will be accepted by merchants across India, including Apple Store locations, Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg, Zomato and others, the company said.

Apple is also looking to add more credit card issuers and merchants to the service.

The company has worked with Indian payments firms to enable the launch across their merchant networks. These include Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline.

Apple said it does not retain transaction information that can be tied back to the user.

“Their transactions stay between the user, the merchant, and their bank or card issuer,” it added.

“At Axis Bank, our aspiration is to remain at the forefront of this transformation by building payment experiences that are progressive, trusted and deeply relevant to our customers. The introduction of Apple Pay advances this ambition, bringing greater choice and flexibility to our Credit Card customers, with support across the Mastercard and Visa networks,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank.

“With Mastercard’s tokenisation technology, every Apple Pay transaction is protected by a unique, cryptographically secured token, ensuring card details are never shared with merchants, safeguarding consumers against fraud,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Mastercard’s president of India and South Asia.

“By bringing together Apple’s intuitive consumer experience with Visa’s trusted global network and tokenisation capabilities, Apple Pay brings consumers in India a simpler, safer, and more seamless way to pay,” said Suresh Sethi, Visa’s group country manager of India and South Asia.