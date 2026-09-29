iPhone 18 Pro Max review: Subtle changes add up to a meaningful experience

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may not be the generational leap many would expect from a new iPhone generation, but it is not an incremental upgrade either. There are several small but meaningful changes that I found worth appreciating only after using the smartphone extensively.

That does not mean the iPhone 18 Pro Max is perfect. In fact, I found more quirks than outright limitations, or at least that is how I see them based on the way I use the phone.

Design differentiation is clearly not part of Apple 's agenda for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and it shows. There is little to distinguish the 2026 model from the 2025 model at a glance, except for the new colour finishes and a slightly smaller Dynamic Island on the 2026 model.

Speaking of the colour finishes, I spent some time with the headline Burgundy colour and found it to be a fingerprint magnet. This is something I had also noticed with the Deep Blue and Cosmic Orange finishes of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. For this review, I am using the Silver iPhone 18 Pro Max, and it does a better job of hiding fingerprints.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max continues to have a strong aluminium construction, although I preferred the feel of Apple's previous titanium construction. The change is not something that affects everyday functionality, but it does alter the way the Pro Max feels in the hand and contributes to the sense that the new generation is more about what is inside than what is visible from the outside.

The changes are mostly under the surface

It is not the design, but almost every other aspect where Apple has made changes to make the iPhone 18 Pro Max stand out, even if some of them are subtle.

Of the areas I found the iPhone 18 Pro Max particularly capable in, three stand out: the camera system, on-device artificial intelligence capabilities and power efficiency.

The camera system is where Apple has made one of the most significant changes. The headline feature is the implementation of a variable aperture on the main camera sensor.

Variable aperture has been used on smartphones before, but Apple's approach is different in how it is implemented. In most situations, the mechanical aperture adjusts automatically to allow the appropriate amount of light to reach the sensor for a particular scene.

If I want to take creative control, however, I can now manually adjust the aperture between four available stops: f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8 and f/4.0.

Combined with manual shutter-speed control, this opens up considerably more creative possibilities than I have been able to get from a smartphone camera previously. Importantly, these controls are not restricted to still photography and also work when recording video.

The other two sensors (ultrawide and telephoto) are largely unchanged. However, Apple has also introduced new Photographic Styles, along with combinations that allow me to control grain.

These are not generic effects or filters applied after an image has been captured. They work at the image-processing pipeline level, which means the output across the different sensors can have a distinct visual character even when there are minimal or no changes to the underlying hardware compared with the previous generation.

A smaller Dynamic Island, but Face ID has quirks

Apple has also trimmed the Dynamic Island by moving some of the sensors behind the display towards the top-left corner. Visually, this makes the Dynamic Island smaller, but I did notice an unintended consequence during my use. It does not affect the quality of the front-facing camera, but Face ID occasionally struggled to recognise my face.

It did not happen consistently, but the occasional failure was noticeable because Face ID has otherwise become such a transparent part of the iPhone experience that I rarely think about it.

This is one of those changes that looks like an improvement on paper but has introduced a small usability quirk in my experience. The smaller Dynamic Island is not something that changes how I use the phone, whereas an occasional Face ID failure is immediately noticeable.

Apple Intelligence becomes more useful beyond Apple's own apps

Coming to the intelligence features, much of what Apple offers on the iPhone 18 Pro Max comes through iOS 27 rather than being exclusive to the new hardware.

Siri is now more capable, with the ability to draw on personal context while also reaching out to broader knowledge when required. There are also more photo-editing tools, including Clean Up, Reframe and Extend.

These intelligence features are available across eligible iPhone models, including the previous generation, so they cannot by themselves be considered a reason to upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

What I found more interesting is what the new hardware enables through third-party applications.

Third-party apps can access Apple's Foundation Models to perform certain AI tasks on the device. This is where the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts to distinguish itself from an iPhone that simply receives the latest software features.

This will not necessarily matter to everyone. But if I look at the phone from the perspective of someone who actively experiments with AI applications and wants more processing to happen locally on the device, the iPhone 18 Pro Max becomes more interesting.

The A20 Pro chip is central to this experience. Apple says its design takes inspiration from the company's M-series chips, and the benefit is not limited to benchmark numbers.

The more interesting question for me is how much of this processing can happen locally without relying on the cloud. As developers make greater use of Apple's on-device models, this hardware could become more relevant over the life of the phone than some of the AI features available at launch.

Performance is fast, but I encountered instability

Performance is another way to assess what the A20 Pro can do. There are benchmarks, and then there is actual usage.

I tested the iPhone 18 Pro Max across games, multimedia editing, multitasking and on-device AI through third-party applications. On all these fronts, the phone is capable. However, I also encountered an issue that I did not expect from an iPhone Pro Max.

The phone occasionally froze and restarted. On a couple of occasions, it went into recovery mode, which made me concerned about potentially losing data. Fortunately, each time it came back online without any data loss.

These incidents were not frequent enough to define my overall experience with the phone, but they were significant enough to mention. For a device positioned around performance and long-term use, random freezes and recovery-mode incidents are more consequential than an isolated benchmark result, even though my data remained intact each time.

Thermals are better controlled

Thermals are one area where I found the iPhone 18 Pro Max performing better than many of the previous-generation models I have used.

The phone does warm up during demanding tasks, particularly when I am pushing the hardware through games, editing or other sustained workloads. But I never reached a point where I would describe the device as getting hot.

This makes a difference in everyday use. The phone remains comfortable enough to hold even when I am asking more from it, and the thermal behaviour is less distracting than it has been on some previous Pro Max models.

The improvement is particularly noticeable when viewed alongside the performance gains. Apple has managed to deliver a phone that remains capable under demanding workloads without the heat becoming the dominant part of the experience.

Battery life is a meaningful upgrade

The Pro Max also gains in battery life. Despite everything the iPhone 18 Pro Max can do, including its additional on-device AI capabilities and the performance available from the A20 Pro, I consistently found the phone lasting longer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

In my usage, the difference was around a couple of hours. That may not sound like a major change on paper, but it is one of the upgrades I noticed without having to look for it. I could use the phone through a demanding day with fewer concerns about reaching for a charger.

Verdict

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is not a phone that announces its upgrade with a redesigned exterior. In fact, the lack of visible differentiation is one of the first things I noticed. Put the 2025 and 2026 models next to each other and the differences are difficult to spot, apart from the new finishes and the smaller Dynamic Island. But after using the phone extensively, I found that the more meaningful changes are elsewhere.

Ultimately, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is a collection of changes that become more meaningful the longer I use it. There is no single feature that completely changes the iPhone experience, but the combination of camera controls, on-device AI capabilities, thermal management and battery life makes this more than a routine refresh. The quirks remain, but for me, they do not overshadow the improvements that become apparent in everyday use.