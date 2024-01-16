Sensex (    %)
                        
Microsoft Copilot Pro: What is on offer in a new subscription-based AI plan

The Microsoft Copilot Pro plan offers advanced capabilities to help individuals with writing, coding, designing and researching - compared to the free version of the AI chatbot

Microsoft Copilot Pro, Copilot for Microsoft 365

Microsoft Copilot

Harsh Shivam
Jan 16 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Microsoft has announced a new subscription-based tier of its Copilot, called Copilot Pro. Besides the benefits available in the free tier plan, the Pro model provides access to OpenAI’s most advanced GPT-4 Turbo model that was launched in November last year. Priced at $20 per month, the Pro plan is said to offer advanced capabilities to help individuals with writing, coding, designing and researching – compared to the free version of the AI chatbot.
Microsoft said that customers subscribing to Copilot Pro would get a unified experience throughout their multiple devices, such as PC and smartphone. Besides, Pro subscription will give access to Copilot in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote. The Copilot Pro users will also get priority in receiving updates and getting access to latest language models. It will also allow customers to build their own Copilot GPT, which can be tailored to carry out specific tasks. Moreover, the Pro version brings enhanced AI image creation capabilities over the free tier plan.
The Copilot Pro is not the only paid subscription plan available for the Microsoft AI services. The company also offers Copilot for Microsoft 365 plan, which is priced at $30 per month onwards. This service is dedicated for enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses and offers similar priority to subscribers as the Pro version. With Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription, customers get support for Copilot in Microsoft services, that is also available with Copilot Pro, together with support for the AI-chatbot in Microsoft Teams. Customers with Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription also get access to Copilot Studio, which is a more advanced version of Copilot GPT builder aimed at enterprises. This paid version of Copilot provides enterprise-grade data protection and Microsoft Graph Grounding, which allows the chatbot to reference web content from Bing search to answer user prompts.
The free tier of the Microsoft Copilot does not allow for integration with other services or any customisation options for the chatbot. It does, however, lets users generate images using AI. However, the paid version offers more advanced options for the same.
Along with the new Copilot Pro, Microsoft has announced more functionality to Copilot for Microsoft 365 and new features to its Copilot chatbot. With the new update, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available for small businesses. Previously available for a minimum of 300 seats, customers can now purchase between one and 299 seats for $30 per person per month. Microsoft has also added eligibility of Copilot for Microsoft 365 for education faculty and staff, which was announced last month. The company also officially announced the Copilot mobile app which is already available for both Android and iOS devices.

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

