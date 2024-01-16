POCO X6 5G series goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

The POCO X6 series smartphones, POCO X6 5G and POCO X6 Pro 5G, are now available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Launched on January 11, the smartphone duo are available with introductory offers, including discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Besides, POCO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. Below are the details:
POCO X6 Pro 5G: Price
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 28,999
POCO X6 5G: Price
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 24,999
POCO X6 Pro 5G: Specification
Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra
RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage: up to 512GB UFS 4.0
Rear camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000 mAh, 67W fast charging
OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (Android 14)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP54
Colours: Racing Grey, Spectre Black, and POCO Yellow
POCO X6 5G: Specification
Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
RAM: up to 12GB
Storage: up to 512GB
Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5100mAh battery, 67W fast charging
OS: MIUI 14 based (Android 13)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54
Colours: Mirror Black and Snowstorm White
