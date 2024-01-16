POCO X6 5G series goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here





POCO X6 Pro 5G: Price



8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 28,999 The POCO X6 series smartphones, POCO X6 5G and POCO X6 Pro 5G, are now available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Launched on January 11, the smartphone duo are available with introductory offers, including discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Besides, POCO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. Below are the details:8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,99912GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 28,999

POCO X6 5G: Price



8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 24,999



