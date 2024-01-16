Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

POCO X6 5G series goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

The Poco X6 series encompasses POCO X6 5G and X6 Pro 5G smartphones with the latter running on Xiaomi HyperOS

POCO X6 series launched, POCO X6 Pro 5G launched, POCO X6 Pro 5G specs, POCO X6 Pro 5G Price, POCO X6 Pro 5G details, POCO X6 5G launched, POCO X6 5G specs, POCO X6 5G details, POCO X6 5G Price, POCO X6 series all details

POCO X6 Pro 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The POCO X6 series smartphones, POCO X6 5G and POCO X6 Pro 5G, are now available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Launched on January 11, the smartphone duo are available with introductory offers, including discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Besides, POCO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. Below are the details:

POCO X6 Pro 5G: Price

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 28,999
POCO X6 5G: Price
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 24,999

Also Read: POCO X6 Pro review: Competitively priced performance-centric midrange phone
POCO X6 Pro 5G: Specification

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra
RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage: up to 512GB UFS 4.0
Rear camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000 mAh, 67W fast charging
OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (Android 14)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP54
Colours: Racing Grey, Spectre Black, and POCO Yellow

POCO X6 5G: Specification

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
RAM: up to 12GB
Storage: up to 512GB
Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5100mAh battery, 67W fast charging
OS: MIUI 14 based (Android 13)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54
Colours: Mirror Black and Snowstorm White
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

POCO M6 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

POCO M6 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

POCO X6 series launch today at 5:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs and more

POCO X6 series with Xiaomi HyperOS launched in India: Price, specs and more

POCO X6 Pro review: Competitively priced performance-centric midrange phone

Microsoft introduces subscription based Copilot Pro AI to boost business

OpenAI to roll out new tools to thwart misinformation ahead of elections

Apple to pull blood-oxygen tool from watches to avoid ban if appeal fails

40% of global employment could be disrupted by Artificial Intelligence: IMF

Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake video sparks concern: How to protect yourself

Topics : Xiaomi POCO Xiaomi 5G smartphone smartphone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewGold Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon