Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Le Wagon Sets Foot in India with First Campus in Bangalore

Le Wagon Sets Foot in India with First Campus in Bangalore

Le Wagon's first cohort in India will begin on July 7, 2025, in Bangalore with a 9-week, full-time, in-person Software Development & AI Bootcamp

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India’s share tripled from 8

Le Wagon is a global leader in immersive tech education, offering intensive coding bootcamps in Web Development, Data Science, and AI

Press Trust of India BANGALORE
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Le Wagon, one of the world's leading coding bootcamp is making its debut in India with the launch of its first campus in Bangalore. With over 30,000 alumni across 40+ cities worldwide, Le Wagon delivers industry-focused bootcamps designed to equip career changers, entrepreneurs, graduates and aspiring tech professionals with the practical skills and real-world experience needed to excel in today's fast-paced tech landscape.

To mark its arrival in India, Le Wagon hosted an exclusive launch event on 21st May at The Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore, featuring the keynote address by Boris Paillard, Executive Chairman & Co-founder, Le Wagon and a panel discussion on "Unleashing India's Talent for Global Innovation." The event was moderated by Ruth D'Souza Prabhu, and attended by leaders from the tech, education, and media sectors.

 

Le Wagon's first cohort in India will begin on July 7, 2025, in Bangalore with a 9-week, full-time, in-person Software Development & AI Bootcamp. The program is tailored for beginners and focuses on hands-on coding, real-world project development, and AI-driven application building. Applications are now open.

Le Wagon's globally recognized curriculum empowers learners to build functional applications, navigate AI tools with confidence, and transition into tech careers or entrepreneurial ventures. With a strong emphasis on foundational technology concepts, the program enables participants to deepen their domain expertise, harness AI platforms more effectively, and contribute meaningfully in tech-driven environments. Delivered through immersive workshops and hands-on, project-based learning, the curriculum equips learners with practical, industry-relevant skills aligned with international standards.

"India represents a critical growth market for us due to its rich talent pool and vibrant tech ecosystem," said Boris Paillard, Executive Chairman & Co-founder, Le Wagon "Our mission is to empower the Indian talent with the expertise and mindset to build, launch, and scale innovative technology products that make a global impact."  Susanna Jacob, India Partner, Le Wagon added, "Bangalore is the perfect launchpad to connect India's growing tech talent with global opportunities. Our programs are designed to fast-track industry readiness while fostering diversity and inclusion, ensuring that talent from all backgrounds can participate and thrive."  Le Wagon India is committed to making tech education more inclusive and accessible. To support a diverse range of applicants, the program offers early-bird discounts, and exclusive introductory offers. These include a 10% launch discount for all early applicants and an additional 5% scholarship for women, aimed at encouraging greater female participation in tech.

Also Read

PremiumIs there an automation challenge ahead for software coders?

Today's handloom weavers? Software coders face an automation threat

PremiumKyle Daigle, chief operating officer (COO), GitHub

GitHub COO Kyle Daigle urges software developers to look beyond coding

Indians, working women, women

Here's why China's DeepSeek is India's final call to board the AI flight

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Best of BS Opinion: How much change and continuity can we expect this year?

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 850 pts, Nifty near 24,900; all sector gain; Belrise IPO subscribed 7x

Bootcamp graduates gain entry to Le Wagon's extensive global hiring network of over 7,000 hiring partners, connecting them to impactful tech roles worldwide.

To apply or learn more, visit: www.lewagon.com/bangalore  Le Wagon is a global leader in immersive tech education, offering intensive coding bootcamps in Web Development, Data Science, and AI. Founded in Paris in 2013, Le Wagon has trained over 30,000 individuals across more than 40 cities worldwide. With a hands-on, project-driven curriculum designed in collaboration with industry experts, Le Wagon equips learners with the practical skills and confidence needed to launch careers in tech or build innovative startups. Le Wagon is recognized for its inclusive community and strong global hiring network, connecting graduates with over 7,000 hiring partners.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anthropic's Claude 4 Sonnet and Claude 4 Opus

Claude 4 Sonnet, Opus AI models released with enhanced coding capabilities

artificial intelligence machine learning

Firstsource and Sanas partner to redefine customer conversations with AI

AI-powered Sticker generator in Paint

Microsoft enhances Paint, Notepad and more with AI integration: What's new

XRING O1 System-on-Chip

Xiaomi follows Apple, Google with in-house Xring O1 chip for phones, tabs

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: May 23 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins and emotes

Topics : coding Bangalore artifical intelligence Data Science

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon