Apple releases iOS 26.2: What's new, how to update, and eligible iPhones

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.2 update for supported iPhone models, introducing a range of new features and refinements across system apps and core experiences. The update adds improvements to Apple Music, Podcasts and the Games app, alongside system-level changes such as adjustable Liquid Glass effects on the Lock Screen clock, AirDrop codes for file sharing with unknown contacts, enhanced Reminders alerts, and more. Here’s a complete look at what the latest iOS update brings to iPhones:
Apple iOS 26.2: What’s new for iPhones
According to Apple’s official release notes, the iOS 26.2 update includes the following additions and changes:
Apple Music
- The Favourite Songs playlist is now surfaced under Top Picks on the Home tab.
- Lyrics for downloaded tracks can now be viewed offline, allowing access without an internet connection.
Podcasts
Games app
- New library filters make it easier to browse games by category, file size and other parameters.
- Live in-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when another player takes the lead.
- Enhanced compatibility for connected gaming controllers such as Backbone and Razer.
New Features and bug fixes:
- An extra Lock Screen time customisation option allows users to fine-tune the appearance of the clock, adjusting the opacity of the Liquid Glass material.
- Reminders now support alarms with snooze functionality and Live Activity integration.
- AirDrop codes add an extra verification step when sharing files with unknown contacts, requiring the sender to enter a code shown on the receiver’s device.
- Apple News now displays section shortcuts at the top of the Today feed for quicker access to topics like Sports, Politics, Business and Food.
- The Home app introduces multi-pack accessory pairing, allowing multiple accessories sold together to be added using a single setup code.
- Flash for Alerts in Accessibility settings gains a new option that enables the entire screen to flash when notifications arrive.
- Tables in Freeform can now hold text, images, documents and drawings, with cells that automatically resize to maintain structure on the canvas.
- Resolves an issue where pre-release albums in the Apple Music library were not playable immediately upon release.
- Fixes a bug where certain Privacy and Security settings could be incorrectly flagged as being managed by an enterprise organisation.
Apple iOS 26.2: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
Apple iOS 26.2: How to update
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select Remind Me Later.
- Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.
- If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.